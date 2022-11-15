The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Your daily horoscope for November 16, 2022, is here with astrology predictions for all zodiac signs starting on Wednesday with the Last Quarter Moon in Leo and the Sun in Scorpio.

The last of something is always special, and here we are with the last quarter Moon phase in the zodiac sign of Leo.

We have a shot at being bold and brave while demonstrating courage and strength for a cause or something that is creative and meaningful to us.

The Quarter Moon phase is a celestial marker in astrology where we are etching closer to the New Moon, which will take place after the Sun enters Sagittarius next week.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Standing up for yourself by embracing your truth does not have to be difficult, Aries. You can simply decide to do things in a new way.

Every time you are faced with a decision, consider what is best for you and then choose the option that keeps you aligned with the life you've decided you want to live.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

In families, there is a natural order of hierarchy and despite your struggle to be independent, it has felt as though you are forever at the bottom of the priority list.

Something amazing has started to change how others view you, and your family members may see your expertise in the light that you have wanted for a long time.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tough conversations are never easy to have, but they are necessary. You know there is an elephant in the room yet no one is speaking about it right now.

The intensity of not knowing what to expect can be hard on you, so it's time for you to initiate the first portion of what could be a series of chats to get to the heart of the matter.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Prepare for the unexpected, Cancer. An expense may come up for you this week and you will want to address it soon.

Remain aware of changes when it comes to real estate, financial investments, or matters that involve your 401K or other financial plans.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

This is a big day for you, Leo. It can take you a long time to make a decision that involves changing your routine or how you do things each day.

But, a crisis of some sort can have you viewing the future in a new light. You might feel like a late bloomer, but it's always better late than never.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It takes courage to step away from the past and do something differently. This may not have been what you would have picked for yourself, but circumstances beyond your control can leave few options.

You have to face the reality and make the most out of what cards have been handed to you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Believe people when they show you who they are. You may not see a person's true colors until after a long time.

You might have thought they were good people all along until their guards drop and suddenly you see their personality in a new light.

When the light starts to shine on a relationship, let what's illuminated help you to know how to navigate your interaction.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Throw your hat into the ring. If you want to work your way up the corporate ladder don't play small.

Strive to be the best person you can be with the skills you enjoy doing. Even though the day may come with its share of difficulty, remain optimistic. Nothing worthwhile comes easily.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You learn by doing, Sagittarius. You gain wisdom and knowledge by doing things hands-on.

Your experience is invaluable because you have gained the ability to see a problem and solution from the inside out.

You can't learn certain things in a classroom. You need to be on deck to experience it for yourself.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Crowdfunding can be a way to make a dream come true. You may not be comfortable asking for what you want, but if you feel strongly about your ability to make good on a promise, be willing to put your ideas out there.

People love to support dreams that help a good cause or make a difference in the world.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The light shines on your partnerships sector, and you may have a strong desire to connect with a like-minded individual on an important project.

This is a great time to start pulling together a team for the upcoming year especially if you hope to find someone to work together with you in pursuit of an important business goal.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Don't rush into something you are unsure of. With the Last Quarter Moon taking place in Leo, aim to complete projects that are where you know you can succeed.

Put others that are at higher risk on the backburner to reassess their needs and tweak for improvement this month.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.