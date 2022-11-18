The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Be Luckiest In Love During The Week Of November 20 - 26, 2022

It's pretty easy to find yourself TH in love this week, as this is the week where so much cosmic traffic clears itself up and leaves us feeling clear-headed, directed, and on the way toward something good.

This week smiles on the lovers of the world by giving them the all-clear sign that comes along with both the Sagittarius Sun season, starting on November 22 and Jupiter direct, arriving on the same day. It's like the sky is opening up to us and telling us that we need to cherish what we have because it's all so GOOD.

In terms of Venus transits this week, we have Mercury conjunct Venus and Moon conjunct Venus.

What we're looking at here is how we find the courage inside ourselves to tell the people we love what is on our minds for the purpose of strengthening the relationship.

These aren't 'fun' transits, but they are functional; we will be using our best communication skills this week to get through to the heart of the one we love, and we will all find success in this approach.

There's so much going on during November 22's lineup of transits that it would be near to impossible to create a bad day for yourself in terms of love and romance; Jupiter direct is practically a signpost that says, "all lovers will love each other immensely today while showing great affection..."

So, if your zodiac sign is one of the luckiest in love this week, then consider yourself super lucky, as this week is supreme.

The three zodiac signs who will be the luckiest in love during November 20 - 26, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

All you need is the slightest hint of positivity and BOOM, you're off and running. You are an optimist, naturally; you thrive on positivity and if you get the chance to experience it, you relish it, and this week gives you that opportunity. Not only will you be able to feel free and clear, in your element and on fire with creative ideas, but you'll also be able to share it all with the person you are in a relationship with.

This may sound like no big deal, but it's a huge big deal — as huge as Jupiter itself, in its way, because you and your partner have not been getting along as well as you'd like.

Enter: this week and all of its 'love-oriented' transits. With Sagittarius coming in on November 22, you'll walk straight into the good times, and you'll be ready for them. You and your mate will feel enlivened, fresh, and ready to be together for work and for play. Soak it all up, Aries, it's all here for you.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What you'll notice this week is how completely adaptable your romantic partner is when it comes to change, what you want, and the direction you want your life to go in.

You will see how Jupiter direct not only affects your life but the life of your partner, and when you both realize that you've got nothing but prime opportunity and a whole lot of love to back you up, you'll feel like this week is almost a set up for the celebration.

It's as if you and your partner have gotten into this positivity kick and you just can't stop.

This attitude is wholly supported by the many Jupiter transits that take place this week. As you'll come to know, Jupiter isn't playing around; when it wants to be known, it shines in brilliant ways, and it's the best attribute is that it brings out the best in us; we are kind, caring, open-minded, and ready to give love in heaping doses, this week.

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Your talent for communicating intricate ideas will come to light during this week, Gemini, and just the idea that you can say what you mean and have someone understand it, makes you happy. That's how the entire week looks for you; it's as if you've been given the red carpet treatment and all of your efforts in words and action are received in a positive light.

You and the person you are involved with romantically will get to smile this week, in a way that suggests that only you two know what's going on.

You love that feeling, and you'll be experiencing plenty of it this week, as the events of the week will have you and your mate sharing many secret smiles. You belong to each other, and with all of that lovely Sagittarius energy around you, that will be alright with you. Being able to kick back, relax and simply love the person you are with is exactly what you'll be happy doing during this week.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.