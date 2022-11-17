The 3 Zodiac Signs With the Best Horoscopes On Friday, November 18, 2022

Today carries with it the lesson of doing things in divine order with the promise of fulfillment lingering on the edges of your dream.

There are two interesting elements to today.

The first is the Sun in Scorpio creating a karmic touchpoint with Pluto in Capricorn helping you to understand that while you may want to control things, you also have to respect the divine order of life.

So often you hear that there is a right way and a wrong way to go about things, but it is not either, instead it is whether you are rushing and forcing things, or if you are surrendering to the divine flow.

The Sun and Pluto create almost a Saturnian energy that asks you to implore themes around integrity, rules, and structure.

It does not mean that you have to abide by the rules of others, but that you need to understand and respect that your intentions and practices for how to achieve your dreams or create change need to be in alignment with the universe.

In combination with the second influence, Mars in Gemini squaring off with Neptune in Pisces, you are recognizing that the path matters as much as the destination.

Mars is the planet that rules action and tends to rush ahead into whatever it feels passionate about.

When in Gemini, it is having to think through things more deeply which is magnified as it is currently in retrograde until the beginning of January 2023.

As it squares off with Neptune in Pisces, you are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, but you are also being reminded that there is no shortcut to your dreams.

It is challenging to have to rearrange parts of your life, start over, or figure out where to go from here so it is normal to want to get to the good part sooner rather than later.

The only drawback is that there is a divine order in life.

There is a sequence of events that the universe is asking you to move through, not to frustrate you but to help you build your dreams into such a strong reality nothing could ever break them.

Today serves as that reminder that your pacing matters, that doing things in an order that is in alignment with your highest self matters, and that ultimately the good that awaits you is not a reason to rush but to practice patience knowing that is what awaits you.

The Moon will be in Virgo all day today bringing a healing and orderly energy to everything.

Virgo not only holds the power of healing, but it also understands that there is a correct order to do things, no matter how much you may want to skip the challenging parts and get to those that excite your soul.

Just because the universe says not right now does not mean that it is saying never.

It only means that you are being guided likely to take care of aspects of your past that could negatively affect what it is you are hoping to build for the future.

By leaning in and surrendering to the divine flow, you will see that actually, what you are hoping to manifest becomes reality even more rapidly.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Friday, November 18, 2022:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The Moon in your sign today is giving you all the feelings which will help you sort out what has been going on recently. More than likely there has been some conflict between what you feel and what you are thinking. This may have led you to be more meticulous recently even to the point of second-guessing yourself.

You have an enormous amount of healing and detailed-orientated energy which you can now put to work for you. With planetary energy today, you are going to be more aware of your feelings and what you value most. Take the initiative from the universe and simply slow down, you are not necessarily on the wrong path, you just need to take your time on it.

2. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The Virgo Moon brings up feelings primarily related to your romantic relationship. As Mars retrograde in Gemini intersects with Neptune in your zodiac sign of Pisces, you might be feeling a greater push towards making changes in this area of your life.

When you are thinking of deepening a commitment and even moving in together, getting married, or starting a family, it is important to remember that time is always on your side.

Neptune in Pisces helps you to stay clear about what it is that you need and the beliefs that you hold close to your heart.

This enables you to practice more patience when it comes to creating the changes, you are seeking so that you are making sure it is something that genuinely reflects your authentic spirit.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You are being asked to put work and financial matters on the back burner so that you can focus on those related to romance and home.

Mars in Gemini and Neptune in Pisces really create some tension between your home life and truthfully where your heart really is.

The Virgo Moon is directing your thoughts towards those matters that feel like they need sorting before you address any personal issues, but the reality is that is not the case.

Part of the situation that you are in now is that your home is not supporting how you really want to live your life, even above and beyond the financial aspect. Although it may seem counterproductive, you actually have to figure out your personal life in order to be able to find success in other areas.

