The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Trust No One During The Moon Trine Pluto On November 18, 2022

Have you ever woken up on the wrong side of the bed? You know the feeling...angry at the toothbrush, resentful of having to shower, snappy at just about anyone who appears before you, and ultimately distrusting all people, all the time, for no reason whatsoever?

If not, you can sign up for that experience today, as all that can be yours simply by being a certain zodiac sign during the Moon trine Pluto on November 18, 2022.

The trait that really stays with us on this date is the lack of trust. We just don't and can't trust anyone. What's going on is that Moon trine Pluto is sort of pointing a laser beam down onto the people we encounter today, so that we, in our strange way, can see into them.

This doesn't mean we are suddenly gifted with insight or clairvoyance, but it does mean that we believe what we think is real, whether or not it is. So, if we see someone — friend, foe, lover, ex, co-worker, neighbor, etc... we can only see what's wrong with them.

Not a very nice approach, but Moon trine Pluto makes sure we only see the bad in things.

And, if we see the bad in things, we don't trust those things, even though those things are people. And we all know how well that goes over, especially if you're one of the people who is labeled 'untrustworthy.' It could go any number of ways, signs, but if you are one of the three, you will be the one experiencing the lack of trust on this day.

The three zodiac signs who trust no one during the Moon trine Pluto, on November 18, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Trust is a joke in your book as it is, so when a transit like Moon trine Pluto comes to town, it only reinforces what you already 'know' about half the people that are in your life, and that is, of course, that you do not trust them. Why trust?

You don't feel you even need to trust people because you don't plan on marrying them all so you simultaneously don't feel obligated to care for them or trust them. Trust is something you place on a pedestal; if it happens, it's a major event in your life and you love the feeling of really being able to trust someone.

However, this usually isn't the case, and on a day like today, November 18, 2022, you'll be reacting very naturally to the influence of Moon trine Pluto, which implies that your lack of trust will expand. This also means that you'll be meeting someone that you don't like, on this day. Hey, it happens.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You would be advised today to take your lack of trust and dial it down a bit as you aren't just distrusting of this one person in your life, you are rude and mean to them, as well. It's true, they have done something to you that changed your opinion of them; you no longer trust them due to this incident.

However, during the Moon trine Pluto, you'll go too far and you'll actually hurt this person deeply, simply because once you've decided they are untrustworthy, you've also decided they are worthy of your wrath and your cold behavior towards them.

Today brings out your worst side, and you will take it out on the person you don't trust. The punishment will not fit the crime here. Yes, you lack trust in this person, but no, they do not deserve what you are doing to them 'for revenge.' Think about it, Cancer.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Trust? Now, that's a laugh riot for you. You already do not trust anybody, so when the Moon trine Pluto comes around, it only heightens and stimulates something in you that has always been.

What makes this day a little harsh is that you will be focusing your lack of trust on your romantic partner, which is never a great idea. Still, they are the person you do not trust, so why beat around the bush? Today may be the day when you confront your partner on something you believe they are doing something not very nice.

This could go either way for you, Capricorn; you might either be confrontative and therefore extract a confession of guilt from them, or, you might be so severe and paranoid that you end up scaring your partner away from you forever. Choose a lane and stick to it, Capricorn.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.