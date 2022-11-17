The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On November 18, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Nov 17, 2022
Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Friday, November 18, 2022. What burning question do you have for today?
The tarot can provide insight and direction in life when we need it most. Each tarot card is full of rich symbolism that has worked for so many searching to find an answer or solution during a tarot or horoscope reading.
For your zodiac sign's tarot card reading on Friday, see below.
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, November 18, 2022.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: Ten of Wands
Stop striving, Aries. The things in life that are meant for you will flow your way naturally.
You simply have to be yourself and work hard at what you are gifted at, and suddenly the universe meets you halfway walking you toward your destiny.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: The Hanged Man
Waiting for someone to decide if they want to be with you is a waste of precious time. If a person wants to love you, they would.
You have to love yourself. So, instead of sitting by the phone checking to see if you received a call or text, live your life. They will come to you if it is meant to be.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: King of Wands
Passion is the spice of life, Gemini. Feeling motivated does not always happen when you wish it would.
In those moments when your heart is not into what you are doing you need to dig in your heels and do the heavy lifting. Eventually, your desire will catch up with action.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: Page of Cups
Do you feel closed off to love? When your heart has its guard up, you may struggle to feel the same level of compassion as you ordinarily would.
It's time to release any pain or sorrow you have felt in the past and allow yourself to feel emotions once again.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: Knight of Swords
You are just getting started, Leo. At the beginning of a journey, you will not see the manifestation of what you hope to find.
The roots start to grow beneath the soil. Continue to water and carefully tend to your garden with love, In due time you'll see the fruits of your labor!
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: The Tower
You may have been caught off-guard by the sudden appearance of a problem but situations often start to reveal their red flags just before you see the entire situation.
When you look back, use this experience as an opportunity to learn from your mistakes. You might have prepared differently if you recognized the signs sooner.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: Seven of Cups
It's time to fall in love, Libra. You desire a love that whisks you away into some sort of fantasy land.
You want to be swept off of your feet and to feel as though the world has stopped when in someone's arms.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: Eight of Wands
You are ready to jump into a new relationship because it feels exciting to find someone you like.
You may not think logically right now. All of your emotions are firing off in the best way. This may end badly, but a part of you doesn't care. Right now, you are having fun.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: Two of Swords
Too many options, Sagittarius. There are choices and more choices.
With the internet, it can feel overwhelming just how many opportunities there are for you to start a new hobby, find a different career, or even go back to school. What is it that you really want to accomplish? Start there.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: The Emperor
Everyone is on edge during this time of year. With the holidays coming and the cost of living high, it can feel stressful to think about how expensive everything can be.
You may feel pressured to buy things you cannot afford, and this can make you feel more like a Scrooge. Give yourself a moment to regroup and to consider the true meaning of the season.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: Four of Pentacles
You want stability and safety, Aquarius. There is nothing wrong with desiring the things that make life better. You may not get this from another person through a relationship, though. These are things you will need to give to yourself.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: The World
Luck finds you where you are. Good fortune is a gift, so when you find yourself being granted a chance to experience something wonderful, smile and appreciate the moment for what it is. You are blessed!
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.