The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, November 18, 2022

Your daily horoscope for November 18, 2022, is here with astrology predictions for all zodiac signs starting on Friday with the Moon in Virgo and the Sun in Scorpio.

Our feelings are alive and well today as the Moon is triggered by quite a few astrological transits. Today's Virgo Moon will be the opposite of Neptune which reminds us to remain centered on practicality and to keep illusion at bay while we do the work of manifestation.

The Moon also partners nicely with Mars to keep us busy and driven to get things done.

We remain highly focused with support from Saturn who encourages the meticulous energy of Virgo. We are earthy and grounded, emotionally and mentally, which can make this a wonderful day to take charge of life and make things happen.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, November 18, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Opportunity is knocking at your door, Aries.

Today's Moon works overtime in your sector of health and routines, and with a positive relationship with the Sun in your sector of secrets.

This is the perfect time to do a personal evaluation of your strengths and weaknesses.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Clarity comes to you when you least expect it to.

A creative project may require a more pragmatic approach. Imagination may flow, but shaping your dream into a workable reality will require a bit of structure and focus. The Moon is in harmony with the Sun bringing positive energy to your relationship sector.

If your project requires help from a friend or advice from a mentor, today is a good time to search for what you need.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You hit it off nicely with people in authority today. There's supportive energy that helps you to get positive outcomes from decision-makers.

If you are trying to get a few loose ends tidied up before the end of the week, today can be truly productive for you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Taking notes of your thoughts and important conversations with others can prove to benefit you down the road. Today's insight may give you some fresh ideas and new perspectives to mull over a bit.

You may discover a concept you want to pursue down the road. Write it down so you don't forget what you think of today so you can use that information later.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's good to keep tabs on your spending, what you have and what it is you'd like to sell for profit. The end of the year is here, and with that, you may want to make room for new things in your life.

Perhaps a room needs a renovation or a bedroom could use a fashion change. Things that no longer bring you joy can be donated. It's time to usher in the future with new items that boost your energy.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

There's nothing wrong with doing something that makes you feel good, Virgo.

If this has been an exceptionally busy week for you, treat yourself to something special. Schedule a massage or make time for a manicure and pedicure.

Buy tickets to a show for the weekend or schedule a nice candlelight dinner for you and a good friend and chat about movies and books you'd like to read.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

There is always room for improvement but if all you do is nitpick at the past you'll miss out on the amazing future you have ahead of you.

Turn your attention forward, Libra. You cannot change yesterday, but tomorrow is in your hands.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Friends that encourage you to be the best version of yourself are the greatest ones to have. You can never have too many friends when it comes to social activities.

There are many social activities starting to open up once more now that the world has started to move beyond the pandemic.

If you love theatre or enjoy a hobby, see what types of groups are open to new members so you can join in on the fun.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Hard work always pays off, and when it comes to giving your all, few do it better than you. You are striving for a goal and you have the final chapter of this journey in sight.

Write down a date today when you'd like to have things wrapped up and completed. It can motivate and inspire to you see an end date in your mind and know your dreams are becoming closer to reality each day.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Belief and faith may appear to be subjective to you from time to time, but today you are hoping to put your philosophy into action.

Is it time to pursue a degree in mental health or some other faith-based practice? If you've been hoping to help others or have always dreamed of becoming a counselor or coach, this is a wonderful time to pursue a degree.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's always good to get things in writing. Even if you trust someone at their word, a promise made without something concrete to hold you both accountable can lend itself to misunderstanding later.

If you're entering into some arrangement with a friend, for the safety of you both, consider drafting a contract and stating terms clearly so you both know what the expectations are.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Love is always such a sweet thing to experience with the right person. You are in a strong position to have a wonderful time with a soulmate who brings you peace of mind and happiness.

Few things are sweeter than to have a person beside you who knows how to hold your heart and keep it safe.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.