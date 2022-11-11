The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On November 12, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Saturday, November 12, 2022. The Moon spends one more day in the zodiac sign of Gemini entering Cancer.

It's the weekend, and the next few days bring attention to the Moon tarot card.

The Moon tarot card is about hidden things which can include lies, deceit, and enemy activity.

This is the perfect energy for catching up on True Crime shows, binge-watching the latest pop culture tv series, Manifest, or checking out a fantasy fiction novel and escaping into a book with a good plot!

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

You have a vision for your future, Aries, and now that you are sure of which direction to take all you need to do now is start taking action steps.

Don't quit your job to pursue your dream. What you can do is take baby steps and head in the right direction.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

There will be days like this when you wish things could be better. Rather than think the whole weekend is a loss aim to have a better time later.

Work on your mindset, Taurus, and see how that one small tweak can turn the rest of your day around.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Play responsibly, Gemini.

It's a lot of fun to let loose and enjoy life for a while, but always remember to avoid doing things you will regret later. Take chances, but also calculate the risk.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Even though you have a soft side to you there are times when you can be tough, too.

You are strong, and when you need to assert your opinion or show your courage, don't be afraid to do so.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

You are ready to show the world a side of you that they have never seen before.

There's an abundance of creative energy within you, It is time to unlock it and explore the depths of your artistic imagination.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Do you fear something you cannot explain? The unknown can appear to be greater and much more powerful than it truly is.

You might be working yourself up for nothing at this moment. Take a step back and see things for what they are.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

There is a saying, "Know thyself," and today's tarot horoscope indicates a need to explore the inner parts of your personality and being.

You have so much to offer, but until you have studied your uniqueness, you may find it difficult to tap into your confidence.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Devil

Everyone is tempted, but each person also has a choice on what they will or will not do.

You may not feel strong enough to make such an important decision right now, but you can do it. You can battle against self-sabotage and win.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Sun

Smile, Sagittarius. You are doing an impeccable job right now.

You have been putting forth all your energy and effort and it is paying off in big and small ways. Don't down play your successes, because you're winning.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

That motherly, loving side of you always kicks in when you sense a person needs a hug or a listening ear.

While this can be a wonderful side to your personality it's important not to let others depend on you more than is healthy for you both.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Your dreams can be vivid and give you psychic insight into a relationship you are having with someone else. You might not understand the symbolism but you can still get a strong sense of where you stand in your friendship.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

This is an emotional day where the tears will flow. Because you're such an empathetic person, you sense what others are going through and know what to say at the right time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.