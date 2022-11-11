The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, November 12, 2022

Your daily horoscope for November 12, 2022, is here with astrology predictions for all zodiac signs starting on Saturday with the Moon in Gemini entering Cancer and the Sun in Scorpio.

When the Moon enters Cancer we are in the mood for all things that bring comfort into our lives.

Cancer rules matters involving the home, parents, and authority figures. If you have some important family matters to tend to, the next few days are here to help you focus.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, November 12, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time for all the good things you love to do, Aries. With the Moon entering your sector of home, you may already be thinking about the holiday decorations and all the warmth that comes from this season. Start early if you have the time.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You are ready for a warm conversation with a friend who sees the world the same as you do. Plan for a coffee date at your favorite shop or see what friends would love to come over and talk about the future and make plans for the end of the year.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's a wonderful time for you to think about ways to improve your financial future. You may already be thinking of a new home or how you'd like to take a holiday bonus and put it to good use.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The next few days are perfect for you, Cancer. The Moon will be in your sign, and your emotions are strongly in tune with the energy around you. Do something nice for yourself, and take time for rest and self-care.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

There's always a good memory that can bring you back to a time when life seemed simpler. You cannot go back to the past and relive those moments, but you can make memories today that last a lifetime with the people you love.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Having old friends is a rare gift, and when you can spend time together it's a treasure. With the end of the year almost here, why not plan a future vacation? If it's been a while since you've sent out holiday cards, plan to drop one in the mail to remind them of the special relationship you two share.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's nice when you can work from home or have a chance to enjoy some much-needed vacation time. As the end of the year approaches, be sure to request days off that you will not be able to roll over to the following year. Take advantage of PTO when you can.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

When was the last time you visited your local library? A visit to your community library can be a fun family activity or a cool date with your significant other. If you prefer a local bookstore, visit one to see what best seller might make a great stocking stuffer this year.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

When you share, do so from the heart. With the Moon in Cancer, your sentimental, generous side can come out in a big way. As you have received greatly this year, you may wish to share in the goodness with those less fortunate. Look into charities that help causes you feel strongly about and send in a donation.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's always nice to know when someone appreciates you and the things that you do. If a business partner or a networking relationship has been of help to you, the next few days are a wonderful time to say thank you and show your appreciation.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's time to tie up a few loose ends. With the Moon in your sector of work, little home-based projects are on the radar. What needs to be repaired? Add that to the to-do list and get it done.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's a great day for scheduling something off the beaten path. Aim for a romantic adventure with a date or a friend. Create a special memory.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.