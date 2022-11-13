The 4 Zodiac Signs Who Fall Out of Love & End Relationships, November 14 - November 20, 2022

In the week ahead, four zodiac signs fall out of love and end their relationships starting November 14 - 20, 2022.

Venus shifts into Sagittarius and asteroid Vesta moves into intuitive Pisces it wants to speak your truth and honor your own self, and becomes unavoidable.

A relationship ends long before that necessary conversation takes place.

It ends when you go to bed angry when you think it is easier to just not say anything rather than risk getting into an argument again.

It ends when you roll your eyes and choose to pretend you are asleep rather than have to interact with your partner.

It ends in a thousand small ways that result in the severing of the connection that once kept you together, even if it was in avoidance of the truth.

However, the truth cannot be avoided.

You can pretend but ultimately a moment will surface that will require you to own your feelings and say what is in your heart.

Not saying anything does not mean you can force a healthy relationship or that one which is built on avoidance could ever be one.

It is time to face the proverbial music this week, to stop pretending everything is fine and align with your own truth so deeply that you will not allow yourself to be in any connection that does not do the same.

The four zodiac signs who fall out of love and end relationships, November 14- November 20, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

This week could cause a great separation for you as asteroid Vesta moves into Pisces and Venus returns to Sagittarius. Vesta rules your own inner spirit and your feelings about a committed relationship or even home that you would build with someone that you love.

This energy activates themes around friends and other relationships though which means you may prioritize these friendships over your romantic ones. You may have neglected your close friendships or even family recently and now decide that to really honor the truth of who you are, you need to rekindle these connections.

By doing so you are going to be creating more space in your romantic relationship, likely causing a split. This is enhanced by Venus shifting into Sagittarius which rules themes related to transformation. Something has to end in your life this week to help you feel like you are honoring your own authentic nature within yourself and more than likely it will be your relationship.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Sometimes the only way to move on from a dead-end relationship is to simply move and that will be the energy this week. As Venus in Sagittarius helps you see and react to things in a healthier way, Asteroid Vesta in Pisces creates an opportunity for long-distance travel or even a change of residence.

Venus is the planet that rules romantic relationships, as it moves into Sagittarius, you will be craving a healthier connection, however with Vesta in Pisces, that will only occur by leaving where you are and starting over.

It can be scary for you to do this as your sign quite literally governs home and often feels like it needs this sort of stability within your life to feel like yourself. But this time around staying and hoping that things will change is worse.

Remember that you create your own inner security and that as much as you may not love change, you have also come too far in speaking your truth to forget what yours is. Let yourself move in whatever direction brings not only healthier relationships but also greater peace.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

If the more you embrace your true self, the less your relationship seems to work, that is the only truth you need to know. This week as Venus in Sagittarius aligns with the part of your life that helps you embrace your authentic spirit and express yourself you may find that when you no longer hide or keep things inside, it no longer seems like you are aligned in your relationship.

Venus centers around love and relationships but when it moves across your authenticity, then it may mean that it is going to be calling you out. If you have to hide your true feelings or even water down yourself in order to be more tolerable or to make things work, then the relationship that you are in is not one that is really meant for you.

Pisces in Vesta heating things up in terms of transformation speak to a break that is about to occur because of this.

Asteroid Vesta rules your own inner light and those desires and needs you have for your home and committed relationship. When it starts encouraging transformation and change though, then it is all about you making sure that the person you are with really is someone that loves all of you, not just the parts that are convenient for them.

4. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

No one likes to speak about those things that are challenging, especially you. This week, as Vesta in Pisces brings important conversations to the surface, Venus in Sagittarius brings to light those feelings and truths that you have been keeping within the shadows.

You may not be ready for this relationship to end but that does not mean that it will not happen. The important thing to remember is that everything that occurs is part of a bigger plan that is for your highest good and all those involved.

Venus rules love and relationships while Sagittarius energy is the truth seeker, falling across the subconscious aspects of your life means not only are you going to have to deal with your true feelings, but you are going to have to hear out your partner on theirs too.

Just because you have been able to make it work without actually talking about what is actually going on does not mean that your relationship is healthy. It also does not mean that you are meant to be.

You do not always show emotions very well as their purpose tends to escape you, but this week it is time to start talking about what matters most before it gets to the point that you end up living with regrets.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.