The 3 Zodiac Signs With Great Weekly Horoscopes For November 13 - 19, 2022

During the week of November 13 - 19, 2022, there will be several opportunities to share the wealth of good times and happy attitudes, as this week is stocked to the brim with fortunate and positive astral transits.

We've got a lot of Venus going on, and you know what that means? It means love, love, love, as Lady Gaga would say, and depending on the other planets and constellations involved, Venus looks to be part of the positive influence of the week.

Venus trine Jupiter is a transit we never scoff at as it brings together so many of the elements in our life that create feelings in us of warmth, togetherness, and acceptance. We start this week off with two powerful engines, Moon trine Venus and Moon trine Jupiter, all leading to the Venus trine Jupiter event.

Prepare to have and keep an open mind during this time, as our openness will be the gauge by which we either enjoy our week or reject it.

Venus moves into Sagittarius by midweek, and joins up with Moon square Venus, making our every move into one that holds potential success, especially if love is where we're driving this vehicle. We've got a Quarter Moon in Leo to help us power up our broadminded thinking, and the Moon in Virgo to keep us balanced and centered.

Mercury in Sagittarius helps tidy up the week with the feeling of completion; we have said what we need to say this week, and we are now ready to take this positive energy movement even further, perhaps into the next week. November delivers zodiac signs, and during this week, three signs in particular stand to benefit from a great horoscope.

Starting November 13, 2022, these three zodiac signs will have great weekly horoscopes.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

This week is going to feel as though all lights are green for you, Taurus. Between your ability to share your ideas with certain people, the way they gobble up everything you have to say, and how easy it seems for you to see the best opportunities ahead, one might say this is an excellent week for you.

First off, you stand to make money during this week, which is good because the next couple of weeks may not have the same kind of opportunity set up for you. This means grabbing what you can now, and making the best of it.

What you gain during this week is that which you can live on for a while, so make sure you keep your connections positive and realistic. You will also find that your friendships are locking into place this week; there are no doubts as to who is a keeper in your life when it comes to friends. Stay strong and be your best; this should be easy for you, Taurus.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

There's a lot that you've been getting used to recently, and this may be in relation to friendships. What this means is that, as of this week, you will know who your real friends are, and who you should be wary of. Not everyone in your world is sincere or truly there for you.

The great part is that you have no problem letting them go, which makes even more room in your heart for the great friendships that still do exist in your life. During the week, you'll be doing a lot of laughing as certain people from the past check in with you.

You would prefer live visits and fun times 'on the town' but just hearing from old buddies makes you feel loved and cherished. Life is good for you this week, Virgo, and for the first time in a long time, you don't feel that 'dread' feeling as though something wicked this way comes. Nothing wicked this way comes! It's grand. Enjoy your week, V.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

If there's one thing that really floats your boat this week, Sagittarius, it's that mentally, you've crossed into much more positive territory than you've been in all year, so far. Jupiter energy has you making plans — the kind of plans that actually DO come through.

You haven't felt this charged up in a long time and now, you actually feel hopeful again. You see the future and it is bright, but not only that: you trust your gut instinct on all this...you know you can make a change in your life that ends up with you being very happy about your decision.

You can't be held back. Your quote of the week is, "Somebody stop me!" And of course, no one can, because you are unstoppable. You have finally grabbed hold of that super positive button and now you are pushing it with all of your might. You are the person to follow this week, and you set an example of optimism and hope wherever you go.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.