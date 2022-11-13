The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Weekly Horoscopes Starting November 13, 2022

Before we get too far into how 'rough' this week is going to be for three particular signs of the Zodiac, let's keep this in mind: This is the end of the year, and as we wrap it up, we can't help but tap into some of the darker thoughts that always accompany the end of the year.

It's hard to get happy during this time, basically because everything is pushing us towards glee and merry-making, and that can, at times, feel fake and pushed. It's hard to be joyous when you're told you have to be simply because it hits a nerve; we don't always find it easy to live up to these kinds of expectations.

This week brings us a couple of transits that may make us want to rebel from what is expected of us. Starting us up is the transit of Moon square Uranus, which instills in us the idea that we don't want to be merry-on-request.

Basically, we don't want to live up to anyone's assumptions of us, and we'll stand firm in the decision to rebel against expectation during the Moon's opposition to Saturn.

Between these two planetary transits, being light and merry won't be possible. This isn't to imply that we'll be mean or nasty; we simply aren't in the mood to participate, that's all.

Our energy, however, may take a turn towards the aggressive by week's end, due to much Pluto energy and a Mars transit that could potentially have us feeling a bit angry, or...hostile.

With the Moon trine Pluto to wrap the week up for us, we might agree that right now, we're just 'not in the mood.' If we successfully let people know in advance that we are just not into it we could slide out of the week in one piece.

It's a good idea to watch your thoughts this week, but avoid acting on them. It's not about repression; it's about not making things worse. Everything works out in the long run.

The three zodiac signs with rough weekly horoscopes for November 13 - 19, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

What you feel is frustration during this week, Gemini, and it's not the all-consuming kind, but it is in reference to you watching things get done way too slowly for your tastes. You are frustrated by the way everything seems to be shutting down. You don't get this end-of-year thing and you perceive it as everyone just deciding en masse to be exactly like the next person.

You are, by nature, rebellious, and it irks you that everyone you know seems to be doing exactly what is expected of them during this 'holiday' season; they are working less, and playing more. While you enjoy playing, you do NOT enjoy ending everything just for the sake of the party.

What about all this good work you've been putting in? Is it time to just look away and let it ride? What frustrates you this week is that nobody in your life seems to be on the same page as you. You're in progress mode, while everyone around you seems to be on vacation.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

It's like you're clinging to these last few days of Scorpio Sun for dear life, as this week looks like it keeps on giving you signs that things are about to end for you.

While that sounds dramatic, what's really going on is that you don't feel you can reach out to anyone during this week as it feels like everybody has just left you in the dust.

You have all these beautiful and wise intentions, and yet, there's no one around to hear you out; you want to be social, and somehow, no one has invited you along you may go from hurt to anger, as Pluto energy always has you in mind, and that means you'll be feeling it, big time.

You do have your romantic partner to count on, however, as you really and truly are not being excluded from anyone's life or party...what's best for you is to witness your thoughts before taking them too, too seriously. Not everything is as bad as it seems and thankfully, you'll get that lesson too, by the end of the week, Scorpio.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You may very well end up as one of the people who end up feeling very melancholy, as is expected for this time of the year, and this week in particular.

You are completely able to function well and accomplish whatever is required of you, however, your heart and mind will be somewhere else, and much of what you will feel, emotionally, will revolve around regret and the loss of certain freedoms. This, you feel more than anything, and it may be related to someone you once loved, who is no longer in your life.

This cannot be changed, and while you know this in your soul, you also know that if thoughts like this arise now and then, you indulge them.

This kind of indulgence doesn't make you feel good, but it makes you FEEL, and that's what you need. If this memory makes you feel alive, no matter how sad it really is, it's what you need right now. You will rise above this and you will carry on.

