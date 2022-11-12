It's a great week for each zodiac sign in astrology, and the weekly horoscope for November 13 - 19, 2022 reveals what is in store for all.

As it stands, we know that this week has brought together several exceptionally good planetary transits and that because those astrological transits are so favorable, many of us stand to have a week that is equally as excellent.

It's nice to think that we can hardly go wrong during this time, and one thing is definitely for sure; even if we do make mistakes, we'll find a way out of them. No harm done.

With Venus trine Jupiter to jumpstart this week's action for each zodiac sign, we're already in good moods, not to mention the fact that many of us get a creative streak to work with.

This horoscope streak may hit us at work, or at home...we may even feel the need to get artistic in our relationships, or we might want to engage friends in our creative efforts.

This week in astrology is about togetherness, compromise, and completion. No stone is left unturned starting Monday, November 13, 2022.

Transit-wise, we'll be hosting a Quarter Moon in Leo, Venus is in Sagittarius, there's a Moon in Virgo, and Mercury will be in Sagittarius.

This all occurs during Scorpio Sun season, as it wraps up and prepares a space for Sagittarius to come in, next week.

We're looking at the potential for a very friendly, very welcoming week in terms of social behavior and gatherings. What's going on for your zodiac sign this week? Let's take a look.

Each zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for November 13- 19, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You'll be hearing news this week that allows you to move forward on something you've wanted to be involved with for a long time.

Finally, freedom is there for you and you can do what you want. For the first time in forever, you feel free and focused. Your sense of direction is so fine-tuned that you can practically predict the future.

All you know is that this week is not only looking good, it feels as though the rest of the year might be just as good.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

It's all about the money this week, which is actually NOT what you thought. You've been in a family and friends kind of mood, and you figured you'd be eyeball deep in parties this week, yet you can't resist the idea of making some stupid cash, and that's what's going to be presented to you, in the form of an odd opportunity.

You still have all the energy you need to accomplish both money-making and fun times with pals. Get on it!

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Bingo, you win the horoscope award for the week, but that would only be if you happen to like money and accomplishment. Oh, you do, do you?

Well, that's fortunate because it seems this week has you in both the spotlight and in the money. Expect great news and a very happy surprise. While it's not promised, this week certainly could be one where you win the lottery. Just keep it in mind.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You have a choice: keep someone in your life and feel the extent of their ruined personality, or get rid of them, via ghosting them off the face of the planet.

If you want to spend the rest of your year enjoying the happiness that everyone else is dedicating themselves to, then you know what you have to do, Cancer. You need to block and unfriend a certain you know who as this person is poison in your life.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Major feminine energy is coming your way, Leo, and that means your inner senses will be on fire. If you get a bead on someone, then listen to your gut; not everything is as it seems.

While this sounds like a cliche out of Twin Peaks, it's not; this is a real heads-up. Trust your gut about this person. If you think that, even for a second, there's something wrong with this picture, then ACT on it, Leo. Stay keen. Stay sharp.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

All you really want is a good time and a few laughs with friends. You will, fortunately, get to experience this during the week, however, one of these friends is about to anger you to the point where you want nothing to do with them.

They came along with the party, so it's not like you invited them, but they are also not someone you ever want to deal with again, after this week.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The basic feel of the week is a good one; everyone's getting along, all the plans are working out, and there's a general vibe of acceptance and a little laziness, as well. Before things become too calm and relaxed, however, you will make sure that everything in your own life is tended to.

You recognize that the year is starting to fade out, but you know that you need to complete certain things before the week is out, and you will do so, promptly and efficiently.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

A good friend is in town and nothing could make you happier. You aren't the most social person you know, but you save your social behavior for one person at a time.

You are a one-on-one friend, and this gives you the opportunity to really pay attention to what your friends say. This week will have the two of you reconnecting just like old times. It's refreshing and sweet and will have you smiling from ear to ear.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

And now, you wait. That's OK, as your week has it set up for you to be patient and hold on, while something you've created is now ready to begin to blossom. This could be work-related, as it looks like you've done something to create a positive reaction, and now, you are the center of the payback.

This could mean that your work situation is either about to be improved or that you will receive an early bonus. You are strong, silent, and patient and your efforts will all pay off this week.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

This week doesn't look at sunshiney-wonderful for you as it might seem for others; however, that doesn't mean it's a loss.

There's something you need to do this week, and it's going to be harsh and strong, and will more than likely look like you firing someone or telling them they have to go. You will be doing some heavy confronting this week, Capricorn, so put on your BOSS pants and get to it.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

And then there's you, Aquarius, the winner of the love prize. Between great family and fantastic friends, you have your week stuffed solid, and every day of it looks promising.

You're either spending time one on one with a good friend, or you're preparing meals with family, this week is social and fun for you. You can also look forward to some good news that will be given to you by a family member.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You'll be making a very big decision this week, which will change the course of your life. While that may sound daunting, you know exactly what you're doing.

There is nothing done this week that isn't supervised by you, and this major decision is not something made in haste; you have thought it all out, and this week gives you the confidence to stand by your own plan.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.