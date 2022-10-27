The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, October 28, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Friday, October 28, 2022. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

Bring out the tissues, Jupiter is reentering the watery sign of Pisces tomorrow. When the planet of luck goes back into Pisces, our dreams, feelings and desires become stronger.

We can connect with our deepest wants and feelings in time for the high holy holidays of the year.

This is perfect for love as many of us will be able to feel passionate and connect with our softer side starting this weekend.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, October 28, 2022:

Aries

Sometimes a person has to carry more than their fair share of the relationship.

You or a partner may be going through a tough time and that requires picking up the heavy lifting to get through the week.

It's not the funniest part of love, but it can be the most rewarding when you experience being able to love another person with your whole heart.

Taurus

Deep love requires a bit of self-reflection, and at times, compromise and personal sacrifice.

You are learning how to dig deep into your soul to learn things about love that you never knew before. And, it's a beautiful experience for you to have.

Gemini

Loving someone after you've been hurt in the past is an ultimate act of confidence and courage. You are being so brave now, Gemini. Remember when you thought you could never love again? This time though, you not only love fully, but you understand that to love is to take a risk, and for you, that's OK.

Cancer

You are coming to the place in your life where you are feeling optimistic about the past and also about the future. You see that a past relationship not working out was a good thing, and you also realize that this means you are open to exploring new experiences with a person who truly may be the soulmate of your dreams.

Leo

People love to be nurtured and cared for, Leo. You don't like to step on anyone's toes when you show your love, but your expression of care and concern is so endearing that it has become addictive to your mate.

Virgo

A person can be in love but not realize that they feel this way. It can take distance and absence to feel the extent of their emotions. Don't be afraid to do your own thing each day. The person you have eyes for may see that they are missing out and that they do have deep feelings for you, too.

Libra

Tough love hurts you as much as it hurts the other person. You have to stand your ground and put a boundary on what you will not tolerate.

The only way they will know what they can and cannot do is if you are clear with where your boundaries are.

Scorpio

Volunteering over the holidays is a wonderful way to show your love toward others.

If you're single, being an activist for a cause you care about can be the ultimate fulfilling experience to partake in during the holiday.

Sagittarius

Your love is a gift.

Every time you give away your attention, love, and adoration to a person, you are showing your generous spirit and ability to love deeply and without holding back any part of yourself.

Capricorn

it's tough when you can't be there for a friend who is going through a tough time.

The space and distance due to families, jobs, and other obligations can be a burden on your heart.

But, you can send your love and hugs in other ways: prayer, calling on the phone, and sending supportive text messages to check in and see how they are doing.

Aquarius

Love is a romantic commitment, and when you are with someone just because it is the right thing to do, the feelings start to fall flat.

You want to live in your most authentic truth, and staying with a person for the sake of duty is not going to lead to happiness.

You can work to fall back in love again, but the first step is being honest about your feelings.

Pisces

When two people are building a life together it can be both joy and stress.

You will want to keep the lines of communication wide open every day. Talk about things openly and be transparent.

Listen with full attention and be committed to working on things so that they improve a little bit each day.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.