The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, October 31, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Monday, October 31, 2022. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Monday, October 31, 2022:

Aries

Love feels like a waking dream, Aries, where a part of you cannot believe your life is going so well today. Now that Jupiter has reentered Pisces, the past may come howling for you to remember how far you've come.

You may hear from an ex before the month is over—whether or not they are the one you ought to be with all depends on how much you value your changes.

Taurus

Friends help you to see how beautiful the world can be even after you've experienced heartache.

You are learning to let go of expectations and hurt feelings. These are stepping stones to a brighter and more expansive journey in your love life—love of your self.

Gemini

Work can be a way to keep your mind off of things. It's nice to have a little bit of distraction when single. Being reminded that you have a full life is a nice way to start the day off right.

Still, you may desire to be with someone, but due to circumstances or things out of your control, today it was not possible to hang out and enjoy a little time together.

Cancer

Two people coming together is a wonderful experience. Your hearts start to blend with each other over time, and it's a calling to love in a deeply passionate and compassionate manner.

As you continue to grow closer to one another, you get to discover things that others don't have a chance to see. These are the moments to cherish.

Leo

You get to do things a little differently now, as Jupiter in Pisces allows you to have a second chance with someone you hold deep feelings for.

You have learned from the distance and get a chance to show a lover how much you've worked on yourself.

Virgo

True love never dies but it can discover new ways to express itself.

You may never get back with an ex who once broke your heart, but you can forgive and perhaps even decide that you don't mind staying in touch and being just friends.

Libra

A healthy relationship is what you strive to have. You are ready to fully embrace all the good things the right person in your life can bring.

It will be essential to remember some times being with a person means also accepting their flaws and shortcomings.

When everything is new you don't see them clearly, but with time you will plain as day. Will you want to love them the same?

Scorpio

Not all passionate romances get to have an easy start, but just because your relationship was a bit rocky from the beginning does not mean it will always be this way.

With the lucky planet in your sector of romance, you get a chance to try something new and prove your love is worth striving for.

Sagittarius

When you do not expect to become a parent it's a big surprise to find out you are expecting.

Life can feel strange and yet so beautiful all at the same time. This is your moment to embrace and take your time asking what it is that you want in or from a relationship right now.

Capricorn

When a secret is told and comes to the light, it can feel stressful, but true love does not hold your past against you. Learning to adjust to what you have shared is not a form of rejection.

They may need time to process things, but then they can choose to be with you no matter what. Remain optimistic as things often work out better than you have planned.

Aquarius

Lucky you, Aries. You get a surprise from a person who has a crush on you. Someone may be buying you a gift before it is even your birthday.

You have a wonderful admirer who wants to give you the world. Lucky you!

Pisces

What you thought was a light relationship may suddenly become more serious.

When Jupiter entered your zodiac sign, it gave you a boost of confidence, and now that both have finally worn down, things started to become more and more real for you. You are clear about what you want and need and how it is you will pursue it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.