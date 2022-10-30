The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, October 31, 2022

Your daily horoscope for October 31, 2022, is here with astrology predictions for all zodiac signs starting on Monday with the Moon in Capricorn entering Aquarius and the Sun in Scorpio.

Jupiter has retrograde back into Pisces. Mercury is now in Scorpio, and we are just two weeks away from the next eclipse taking place in the sign of Taurus.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, October 31, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Who you know matters most in life, Aries, and when it comes to business it's important to cast a wide net.

Today was made for networking for both social and professional purposes, and the Moon leads the way.

When the Moon leaves Capricorn your sector of work it will enter Aquarius, your sector of friendships.

So, reach out to new people, start becoming more active on social media, and if you have not done so recently set up business dates that allow you to get to know people you want to work with a bit better.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Detach yourself from the outcome, Taurus, success is much more complicated than what you produce for others.

It's one thing to keep your eye on the prize when you are striving to accomplish a goal, but it's another thing to have it define who you are as a person.

You have a lot to think about when the Moon enters your sector of career and social status, but whatever you do, remember that ambition and success are not measures of your complete identity.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

What are your thoughts about the current state of affairs, Gemini? You have a lot to say, but it's not easy to be heard amidst the noise around you.

There is a lot for you to think about right now when it comes to life and your perception of the world. It's always smart to get clarity on what you think and why.

The Moon enters Aquarius, your sector of beliefs and philosophies, so this is a great time to study candidates and political party issues.

See who is upholding your values so you know who to vote for. Learn what's being talked about to know how to talk about causes that are important to you based on current speeches, debates or press releases.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

When someone feels safe around you, they often open up and divulge a lot of secrets. And, how you respond to someone's truth demonstrates the type of person you are and the way you think.

When the Moon enters Aquarius, your sector of shared resources and secrets, your listening skills are going to be needed.

People may sense your deep empathy for others and feel like you're just one of those easy-to-talk-with individuals with who they can bear their burdens and feel understood and loved.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Working through problems in partnerships can be challenging when both partners are not fully committed.

People are complex and it's not always easy to navigate differences.

This is one of the ways your relationship comes into focus today. You may sense a conflict between what you want and what you want to be in life, and this unknowing can be a challenge for someone you care about.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Having a sense of duty makes you overthink details due to feeling overwhelmed.

A lesson can be learned from the Moon when it enters Aquarius, the sector that represents routines and responsibilities. Aquarius teaches us to delegate tasks to others when we need help.

While you may not like to let go of control at times, learning to let others do things you dislike handling can become a welcomed change to your week.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's a day full of romance and newly founded intentions as the Moon enters your sector of creativity today.

Creativity in romance is your sweet spot, Libra. so the next few days, you get to express your soft side playfully.

As a sister air sign, Aquarian energy allows you to try new things and feel open to taking risks that you would not ordinarily do, but you'll have fun in the process.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

As a Scorpio, you have a reputation for being controlling and stealthlike at times.

You may shamefully indulge yourself in trying to get everyone on the same page as the Moon enters Aquarius, your sector of family and authority figures.

As the holidays approach, it becomes increasingly difficult to get everyone together. Due to the short time left to make plans, you feel the urgency to finalize them as soon as possible, but you will try.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You are not dependent on others to feel validated, but you are more sensitive to being ignored when the Moon is in Aquarius.

You are feeling this deeply over the next few days as your communication sector is activated.

Whether it's to check in or complex dialogue, you value open communication. Your role may be to initiate the conversation this week.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon enters Aquarius, your sector of money and personal property, and this is the perfect time to quench your curiosity about finances.

When it comes to crypto and other alternative forms of money, you may be intrigued by recent changes and enjoy learning more about the latest news.

No matter what you plan to do this week, keep an eye on real estate, gold, and other investments.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You are an original, one-of-a-kind personal, and nothing drives this sense of awareness home like the Moon in your zodiac sign.

During the next few days nurture your sense of originality, and remember often that there are times when you need to just be yourself and not worry too much about what other people think.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

There are so many bittersweet moments from the past that are worthy of remembering and reflecting on today.

When melancholy calls to you this week, a warm sense of closure from difficult times comes through with the Moon in Aquarius.

You can see the benefit of loss and view endings as the gateway to better beginnings.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.