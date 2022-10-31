The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On October 31, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Monday, October 31, 2022. It's a great day for all zodiac signs, according to Monday's tarot card reading.

The week looks great for us, no matter what our zodiac sign. But first, let's find out what's in store for Monday!

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, October 31, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

The good news is that you don't have to know everything in order to get it right in love. You just need to be willing to learn and grow, Aries.

Patience with yourself and your partner is what helps get you the type of relationship you want.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

When your friends accept the person you are dating, it's a wonderful feeling. Even your pet loves your new partner.

This is a moment to celebrate, Taurus. The green light is shining go, and love seems to be perfect in every way.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Trust your feelings, Gemini. You are investing a lot of your energy into this romance, but if there is a sense your partner is pulling away, don't say it's in your mind.

These emotions are important to pay attention to. Why not bring it up so you can chat it over?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

People change and that is why some relationships never make it to the alter. When you met each other, you were both on a journey but life can take you in new directions, and sometimes the path is not the same or one for you to share in the future.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

You are falling in love, Leo. You have met someone that seems so right for you. It may be too soon for you to know if this is the real deal, but so far everything is good, and it feels amazing.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

The right relationship is coming to you, Virgo. You don't have to do anything other than live your best life.

You may meet someone through mutual friends or by doing what it is that you love. They will cross paths with you and you will just know this is the moment you have been waiting for.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: King of Wands

When someone shows you who they are, pay attention to their actions. It may not be easy to admit an individual has a bit of a mean side, but if the red flag is showing, don't look away.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Every relationship goes through its share of arguments, but that does not mean you won't get along in the future. You are learning about each other, and a bit of head-butting is par for the course.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Someone has to spread their wings and fly, and it's hard to say goodbye to a good friend when they have found a new job. It won't be as easy or convenient to stay in touch, but you can always chat and get together to continue your friendship.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Temperance

It's time to have fun, Capricorn, You have put a lot of energy and time into your job this week, but now you need to push worry aside and focus on rest and relaxation. You have earned it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Emotions are powerful, but be careful about letting someone get under your skin. When a person has a trait that pushes your buttons, detach your reactions. Sometimes a person can see how easily you become provoked and find it funny to poke at it for a laugh.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

You want to make sure you do all the right things in your love life this time. You have made mistakes in the past, but now you're ready to learn and grow into a better lover and better person.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.