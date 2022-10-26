The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Thursday, October 27, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Oct 26, 2022
The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Thursday, October 27, 2022. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.
What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, October 27, 2022:
Aries
When feelings are involved it can be hard to hear what the other person is saying. You can have hurt feelings over the littlest things, and that is why unconditional love is so important for you to practice today.
Taurus
When you allow someone to do things for you, they love it. People feel close to people who need them, even if it's just a simple thing. Don't be afraid to ask for a person to be there for you. It shows your softer side and lets them know you care for their presence.
Gemini
Love is a wonderful feeling. Today, fanning the flames of romance works out for you in a big way. You encourage love and romance follows.
Cancer
A home is what you make it. It's your sweet spirit that makes a place feel like an escape from the harshness of the world. You have that softer touch that makes others feel loved and cared for.
Leo
Sometimes you do have to repeat yourself. A person you love has been hurt in the past, so hearing you love them makes it easier to believe. It can take a little while for the truth of your intentions to sink in.
Virgo
Money may not be what you're after but it does help. You are holding off to be in a relationship with someone once you feel financially confident. There's nothing wrong with knowing that you need some time to get there. You're doing what is best for you.
Libra
Self-love is a requirement for everything else, and that is why you are avoiding too much intimacy with a person you don't want to hurt. You may put a person you like into the friend zone with the hopes that they will be there later. But, remember Libra, you need to be loved too.
Scorpio
The past is behind you, Scorpio. When you are reminded about an ex or a person you once loved because of a song that plays on the radio, it's not for you to reach out. It helps you to see how far you've come and how much more you deserve from love.
Sagittarius
Make today special and spend it with a friend instead of hanging out alone at home. Go see a show or have a simple dinner at home. Fill the night with laugher and make positive memories.
Capricorn
A coworker may be sending you signals that they are interested in you as more than just a casual friendship. It is a big decision to break the professional relationship you share, but if you are feeling the same way it may be worth seeing where things can go.
Aquarius
Trust in love, Aquarius. Love is an energy that never dies but comes back in different forms. You may not stay with the person you're with now, but that does not mean you cannot become friends later. Sometimes a friend who was once a lover is the best friend of all.
Pisces
It's time to share more openly and not be afraid of what the future will bring. It can be scary to open your heart after being hurt. But, little by little with time, you will feel more confident about the trust you build together.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.