The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On October 27, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Thursday, October 27, 2022. It's a great day for all zodiac signs, according to Thursday's tarot card reading.

There are projects to manage and coss roads manifesting opportunities to take a new direction.

The day's numerology is a 7, the Spiritualist also known as the Seeker, which is great advice to take on days like this.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Devil

Today, how you view someone in your life can lead you down the path of temptation.

You may become all too willing to compromise your values for the sake of another person. Be sure to lead with your head today and not with your heart.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Pivot. It's not easy to manage your emotions but when you are able to redirect your attention to something else, it can become a lot easier.

Cleaning, working, going for a walk, or trying a new hobby can be helpful when you're unsure where to direct the tension you feel today.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

A chaotic mess comes with the territory when you are trying to be creative.

This is how great art happens. Get used to a little bit of disarray for the sake of a beautiful outcome.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

What will you spend your money on? You may come into some cash from a bonus check or a payout that was due to you.

The extra income can feel like a hole burning in your pocket and have you thinking about an item to splurge on.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

When you are falling in love with someone you can overthink things.

Try not to talk yourself out of or into a matter because you have read too deeply into what was said (or not). Today, go with the flow.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

When two people enter into a relationship it can feel like a dance where neither of you knows the steps of the routine.

It's going to take some time to figure out who ought to do what or where you balance each other out. Be patient with the process. It could even be a lot of fun.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Justice

For the longest time you hoped a person would get their karma served to them cold, but now that it has finally happened you feel sad and sorry for all the hard feelings you harbored. This hardship has invoked much empathy in you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Time to manage financial matters, Scorpio. It's good to have things in order so you know exactly where to find important documents and records when you need them. No more leaving things in folders to handle later. Time to do it this month.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Fool

You are ready for a new chapter in your life to begin, Sagittarius. Even though you are rushing out the gate and not looking back, take care to hear advice from others. Need it or not, listening is always an act of wisdom.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Tower

Trouble happens, Capricorn, and even though you may not want to manage it, it's a good idea to stay on top of problems before they get any worse. In other words, strike when the iron is hottest.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Sun

Good things are happening for you and now that you are making a comeback after a tough time in your life, you feel good about the future. Life is looking good for you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Trust your emotions, Pisces. You are an intuitive person with lots of gifts and talents. You are wise and sure of what you feel, so believe in it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.