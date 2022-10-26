The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want A "No Strings Attached" Love Affair During The Moon In Sagittarius, October 26 - 28, 2022

The very nature of Sagittarius is freedom, creativity, and expression.

Sagittarius cannot be caged; these people do not conform very easily either, on October 26, we have the beautiful Sagittarius Moon in our sky.

What this means is that it has the potential of unlocking in us our own sense of freedom.

During Sagittarius Moon, we want it all! We want love, joy, happiness, money, friendships, romance, and intimacy but we do not want strings attached to any of it.

It may be an unpopular request, to demand a relationship that comes with 'no strings attached' yet many of us will be hard-pressed to think we'd want it any other way.

Nope, we're pretty adamant during the Sagittarius Moon; we know what we want and the reason we want it is because we know it will bring us joy.

If we find that we are in a situation that we can't get out of, we panic; we need to have eyes on all the exit doors during this time. We need to know that, if we so choose to, we can escape and go on our merry way, by ourselves, if need be.

And so, for those of us who are just now starting to date, or pick up where we left off in terms of relationships, we will be very influenced by the freedom-rider that is Sagittarius Moon.

Remember zodiac signs, if you want something made clear in your romantic endeavors, the only way to be absolutely clear is to talk about what you want.

None of this passive-aggressive stuff — get to the point. If you want a no-strings-attached love affair, then state it in your bio.

Don't lead people on; let them deal with your truth, as you have every right in the world to feel the way you do.

The three zodiac signs who want a 'no strings attached' love affair during the Moon in Sagittarius starting October 26 - 28, 2022

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Time and life have taught you that your best bet in love is to play it by your own book, and your book is the book of 'no strings attached.' You can't commit to anyone right now, and if you're to be honest with yourself, you really don't want to commit ever.

Commitment always tends to end up in lies uncovered and pressures that turn into nervous breakdowns. Personally, you're just tired of the stress, not to mention that you're not really into taking care of someone else.

It's as if love affairs go from these hot situations made up of fire and passion, and before you know it, they morph into these routine sessions of boredom and disillusionment.

That's all you get out of it, and while you love the love, you don't love the baggage that seems to come with it. And so, during the Sagittarius Moon, you will come clean: you are only into a no strings attached love affair. Any takers?

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You are also someone who chooses to learn realistic lessons from your own personal experience, and at this point in your life, you just want things to be less difficult.

You will absolutely feel the pull of the Sagittarius Moon as it enables you to do what you say you want to do, which is to grant yourself a no strings attached love affair.

You, unlike some of the other zodiac signs, have no problem coming out with the truth.

You've learned that it's so much easier to move forward if both parties truly understand the parameters and boundaries of the relationship.

You are not promising anyone a 'life together,' although if it works out that way, that's OK, too.

What's most important to you now, during the Sagittarius Moon, is that you feel free to be yourself. You aren't against commitment, but you know that right now, it's not for you. Attachment, at this point, turns you off.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Sagittarius Moon appeals to everything that makes sense to you and bolsters your personal feelings on relationships.

You have never been one to hope for a long-term love affair; it's not that you've given up hope on having one, it's that the kind of long-term love that you like doesn't come with rules or commitments.

You may be involved with someone right now, and whether or not they comprehend the truth of your decision to keep it unattached, you may have to remind them of this, around this time.

You are a very warm and friendly person, and the reason you are able to stay this way is that you've come to understand that if you, personally, are to remain happy in this world, then you have to live your life your way.

That means that the love in your life cannot demand something of you that you are not willing to give...or give up. You know who is during the Sagittarius Moon, and you know exactly what you want and do not want in your love life.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.