The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Can't Get A Date During The Moon In Pisces, November 2 - 4, 2022

This may or may not be good news for three zodiac signs, but on November 2, 2022, when the Moon is in Pisces, they will not be able to get a date.

Nobody, no matter what zodiac sign you are, wants to think that they 'can't get a date.'

We always think that as soon as we want to accomplish something, if we put the right effort into it, there should be nothing to stand in our way.

In love horoscopes, especially where it stands in dating, we certainly do want things to go well, and even if our dates don't work out, at least we know we tried. But what about if we do try and we actually can't get a date in the first place?

What if it feels as though we're somehow made invisible, and that no one knows we're here, waiting, hoping...?

The Moon in Pisces brings out high sensitivity and self-pity. Because so many zodiac signs will be affected by this, we won't be coming across the way we think we are.

We may show a little too much vulnerability during this transit, which could actually become a turn-off to potential partners.

Because we are scared to be alone, we create a vacuum around ourselves that unconsciously doesn't allow anyone in. We are what stands between us and going out on a date.

So, it's time to hold tight to whatever self-help books on astrology we've collected over the years because, during Moon in Pisces, we're going to need them.

This planetary transit, according to astrology, is going to make us seem like worrywarts who overthink everything.

If we create a picture of ourselves as worried, neurotic, needy, and frightened, then how can we expect anyone to warm to that?

Take this day in stride, signs. It might be a better idea to sit this date out.

The three zodiac signs who can't get a date during the Moon in Pisces, November 2 - 4, 2022

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

First of all, let's just get something out of the way before it's misunderstood: just because you can't get a date on November 2, doesn't have anything to do with how attractive or witty you are.

You are perfect as is, and if it were any other day, with just about any other astrological transit than Moon in Pisces, then they'd be lining up around the block to date you.

However, today puts you in the position of being the self-pitying schmo who has no faith in their own charms. The problem here is that you don't keep it quiet; you show it off.

Self-pity sometimes loves an audience, and well, that's kind of how it plays out for you, today. That is also why potential dates run for the hills when you expect them to stay in place; you are scary stuff today, Virgo.

You feel way too sorry for yourself for anyone to stick around. It'll pass, don't worry.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

What's happening here is that, during the Pisces Moon, which falls on November 2, 2022, you will feel the pangs of vulnerability set in, and you won't like it one little bit. You are not up for vulnerability, not today, and just the idea that you're not feeling like you're strong, invulnerable self puts you on edge.

Today closes the door on dating, for you, simply because you're not dating material; you are way too sketchy and nervous. Your zodiac sign feels like you could get anyone on earth to be your date, and on any other day, you might just be right about that one, Scorpio.

However during Moon in Pisces, you aren't feeling like your usual self and when that happens, you tend to scare people away. You are in such a dark funk on this day that if you even attempt to date someone, they'll probably think you are only there for the dirty deeds (done dirt cheap).

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

If you think about it, this whole 'end of the year' thing really starts to get on your nerves, sometimes. And November starts it off with a bang, in terms of you feeling down in the dumps and ready to call it quits.

You feel overwhelmed by work, by obligations; financial stress has turned you into a wreck and now that you have Moon in Pisces to deal with on this day, November 2, the only thing you can give out freely is the idea that you are in the middle of having a nervous breakdown and that you need to be alone.

Now, remember, this isn't exactly great dating criteria; you're not anyone's choice for a prom date in other words. On any other day, maybe, but you can't expect potential suitors to come knocking on your door when all you have to offer is agita and indigestion. Maybe next week, Pisces. Hold off for now.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.