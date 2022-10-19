The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On October 20, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Thursday, October 20, 2022.

We are close to the end of Libra Season, and this week we see a few new things appearing in the tarot cards for each zodiac sign.

Today, the Sun is in Leo, which is represented by the Sun tarot card, and interestingly, the Sun is also the planetary ruler of Leo.

The Sun tarot card reminds us that no matter what happens in life—good or bad—it's our mindset that determines how we handle those challenges.

Ultimately, we can choose to use what we experience for our highest good because there is always a lesson to learn and grow from.

Thursday's numerology is a 9, the Humanitarian, which is about serving others and helping people in need.

This is the perfect energy for the last few days of Libra season, when we are focused on relationships, socializing, and finding a balance between work and play.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot cards: Four of Pentacles

Your relationship with someone special is important to you, and you're concerned about losing it.

You may feel the need to guard what you have and shield it from the world. Whenever you restrict your interaction with others, you might stifle the growth of your relationship. Trust that if something is meant to be, it will be.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot cards: Six of Swords, reversed

You become a better person when you undergo a unique experience. Taurus, you are being asked to choose between staying the same and becoming the person you want to be one day.

Listening to your heart will help you find the right path, even though it is not an easy decision to make.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot cards: Queen of Wands

You have a strong, determined outlook on life, Gemini. So when life feels tougher than usual, you find a way to overcome the obstacles you face.

There is nothing that can stop you from finding what you are looking for today.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot cards: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

You and your partner may be at a crossroads in your relationship. Not every person who enters your life is meant to be there forever.

Your purpose is to help each of you become the most successful version of yourself.

When you get to the place where that work is finished, it may mean letting go and finding new life experiences. This will help you to level up in a new way.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot cards: The Tower

The moment to take action when you first see a problem is at the beginning.

You may have ignored it out of pure necessity, so when you cannot hold off to resolve the issue much longer, try not to be surprised. This too shall pass.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot cards: Judgement, reversed

Being tired and feeling as though you do not have all the answers can wear you down and cause you to question your decisions. Check with a friend today to see if there are any errors that you missed and to see if they can offer any feedback.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot cards: Page of Wands

Good news is on its way. You may receive a letter in the mail or a note through email letting you know that a job offer has been extended. Your needs are going to be met, so all you have to do is wait for them.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot cards: The Magician, reversed

You may not succeed in gaining the approval of others the first time you try to use your skills in the workplace. There can be a learning curve with others. Give them time to acquaint themselves with your expertise.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot cards: The Hermit

Reconnecting with your spiritual side is always worthwhile. If you can, take a small pause from the noise of life and look within. If you have time to go to a park, a beach, or a quiet place that you love in nature, try to make some time to do so.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot cards: The Chariot, reversed

You can give your all and still come to a place where you realize you have to give up. This does not mean failure. What it could mean is that this was not the right opportunity for you. So, it’s time to move on to something else where your resources and time can produce results.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot cards: Four of Swords

Organize your thoughts in a way that allows you to revisit what you were thinking and feeling at this moment. It is always a wise idea to keep a journal so that at the end of the year you can look back on what you have done. You can also see what needs to be done for the next year.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot cards: Seven of Pentacles

Forming a business means being diligent and taking time to think about your structure and positioning. You will want to give a little bit of time each day to your goal so that it can take off the ground and be successful.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.