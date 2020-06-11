Yes, 'Engagement Chicken' Is A Thing — Here's How To Make It

Roast chicken, get engaged. It worked for Meghan Markle. So ... You might want to try this recipe.

You know it's true. Some women treat the prospect of getting a marriage proposal like it's an ancient rain dance or some witchcraft-requiring type of ritual that must be performed under a Full Moon while holding a lock of hair, dressed in linens from Tibet, bathed inthe light of three ceremonial candles while sitting on a stack of self-help books.

We woman have suffered through "The Rules," "The Bachelor," countless women's magazine articles, dream wedding segments on local morning shows. "He's Just Not That Into You" and engagement and wedding Pinterest boards galore.

And then there's the urban legend of the mythical, mystical "Engagement Chicken" recipe said to guarantee that your boyfriend will propose.

Get thee to the kitchen, would-be wives!

If you follow the Engagement Chicken recipe below, many say a diamond engagement ring is good as yours.

What is Engagement Chicken?

It all started with the folks at Glamour Magazine back in 1982.

Fashion editor Kim Bonnell kick-started the Engagement Chicken phenomenon when she returned home from a trip to Italy and gave her assistant, Kathy Suder, a recipe for "the most delicious roast chicken she'd ever tasted." Suder made the chicken and for her boyfriend, who proposed one month later.

"It's a meal your wife would make," Jon Suder, the then-boyfriend, now-husband in question says. "It got me thinking."

Suder's engagement in and of itself may not seem like a compelling basis for the recipe's now nearly 40-year-old reputation as a ring bearer, but there's more ...

Legend has it that Suder then "passed the recipe along to three more staffers who, upon cooking it for their partners also got engaged."

Glamour's editor-n-chief, Cindy Leive, published the recipe in a January 2004 article, formally dubbing it Engagement Chicken,

Upon reading it, Howard Stern's then girlfriend (spoiler alert: now-wife) Beth Ostrosky Stern decided to give the recipe a try. Sure enough, the once confirmed bachelor loved the dish so much he not only raved about it on his radio show, but he proposed — albeit not until three years later.

And should you still remain dubious, keep in mind that the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, is said to have been smack in the middle of making the version Ina Garten dubbed "Engagement Roast Chicken" in her Barefoot Contessa cookbook when Prince Harry could simply no longer contain himself and proposed right there in the kitchen.

Congratulations to Prince Harry and Meghan! I always knew roast chicken had magic powers!! I'm so happy for both of you! @theroyalfamily @meghanmarkle — Ina Garten (@inagarten) November 28, 2017

It's a pre-pre-pre-feminist dream. Tighten that apron, cook him a nice meal, and sometime after he digests it, "go ring shopping" will magically appear on his to-do list.

For any of you longing for your boyfriend to be suddenly swept up in mysterious visions of wedding bands, DJs and guest lists dancing in his head, read on to learn how to make Engagement Chicken.

We can't guarantee you'll get a proposal, but it certainly sounds like it makes for quite the delicious meal.

Engagement Chicken Recipe

Serves 2 to 3

Ingredients:

1 whole roasting chicken (approximately 3-5 lb.)

1/2 cup fresh lemon juice

3 whole lemons

Kosher or sea salt

Ground black pepper

Fresh herbs for garnish: 4 rosemary sprigs, 4 sage sprigs, 8 thyme sprigs, and 1 bunch flat-leaf parsley

How to make Engagement Chicken:

1. Place rack in upper third of oven and preheat to 400°F.

2. Remove giblets, wash chicken inside and out with cold water, then let it drain, cavity down, in a colander until it reaches room temperature (about 15 minutes).

3. Pat dry with paper towels. Pour lemon juice all over the chicken (inside and outside). Season with salt and pepper.

4. Prick two whole lemons three times with a fork and place deep inside the cavity. (Tip: If lemons are hard, roll on countertop with your palm to get juices flowing.)

5. Place bird breast-side down on a rack in a roasting pan, lower heat to 350°F and bake uncovered for 15 minutes.

6. Remove from oven and turn it breast-side up (use wooden spoons!); return it to oven for 35 minutes more.

7. Test for doneness — a meat thermometer inserted in the thigh should read 180°F, or juices should run clear when chicken is pricked with a fork. Continue roasting, if necessary.

8. Let chicken cool before carving. Serve with juices. Garnish with fresh herbs and remaining lemon.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Melissa Noble is a freelance writer and frequent contributor to YourTango.