The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On November 1, 2022

There are days when things do not run as smoothly as we would like, and such is the case for three zodiac signs who have rough day horoscopes on November 1, 2022.

The start of the month of November brings us the double-trouble tag-team of Moon square Saturn and Moon square Uranus transits.

Astrologically, we have the ultimate tug-of-war set up and yes, indeed, we are going to be feeling it.

Uranus says, "Do for it, yes, yes, yes, own it all, make it all your very own, take chances, be free, be wild..." and Saturn comes in and says, "Not so fast. Let's talk this over, and until then, no one's going anywhere. Not on my watch."

Nice going. The first day of the month and already we're so confused and frustrated that we don't know if we can even trust our own gut feeling.

Some zodiac signs will be able to walk away from this kind of senseless, ungrounded drama, while others — the zodiac signs who are most affected by the negative aspects of the planetary transits — will find today to be harsh, rough around the edges, and generally undesirable.

The only thing that really makes today feel worse than it actually is, is that it falls on the first. It feels like a bad omen, and even though that's silly talk, we don't want to know that we've just started out the month of November on the wrong foot.

We didn't, zodiac signs, and everything is going to work itself out. It's just the way the cards are dealt, or rather, the way the planetary transits align, on this day. We'll be OK.

The three zodiac signs who have rough horoscopes on November 1, 2022:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Days like this are so unnerving...and unavoidable. It's not as though your zodiac sign can control the adverse nature of Saturn and Uranus when juxtaposed in cosmic transit.

Today will have you feeling so totally psyched to get into something meaty — a project, something creative, possibly a theatrical event — and then something will stop you.

Your own mind is going to turn on you today, bringing forth feelings of insecurity at all the wrong moments. When strength and courage are expected of you, you'll deliver fear and doubt.

When you are asked to step forward to show off your grand creativity, you'll back away shyly...SHYLY? You are anything BUT shy, and yet, Saturn found a way to get you to back off. Today, you'll be feeling many odd feelings, all of them illusory and temporary.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Nothing like being the one person who is so naturally at peace with themselves that it would take a cosmic upheaval to get your goat. Well, hello November 1, where the planets are butting heads and the humans are suffering for it.

While that sounds a little gigantic, let's bring it down to earth for you, Libra. Today is the day when your zodiac sign thinks you know it all, and in about five minutes, tops, someone else comes in to disprove your theories and basically take you off your pedestal.

You didn't even want to BE on this pedestal, and you don't feel you deserve to be taken down, and yet, that's how it goes today. You start, and you are stopped.

You try, you are forbidden to go further. It seems like the only thing you've been spared is the ability to give up, and THAT is why today is so rough for you. You need a break and it's only the first day of November!

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

If there's anyone here who absolutely indulges in the weird and wonderful world of Uranus energy, it's you, as this is a planet you relate to.

During Moon square Saturn and Moon square Uranus; however, you will find that all of your wild and crazy ideas will be unceremoniously shot down and replaced with boring, 'safe' ideas, presented to you by someone in the position of authority.

As if you could care less about what authority wants, and still, you are bound to the laws of nature and if something more powerful than you 'decides' to shut you down, then you have no choice but to comply.

Today is incredibly frustrating for you, Aquarius, because you don't feel like yourself today. As a complete individual, the idea of conforming is both outrageous and authentic.

You are your own unique, freaky spirit, Aquarius, and on this day, your shine will be all but dulled.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.