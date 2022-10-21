The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Saturday, October 22, 2022

Today is the momentous Venus Star Point which will affect the relationship that you have with yourself and others in your life.

Venus is the planet of love, the one that rules relationships, as well as finances, and creates a life that you are truly in love with.

Currently, it is the home sign of Libra, this particular star point has not occurred for over one hundred and fifty years marking it is significance within your life.

The Venus Star Point is literally when Venus and the Sun align so perfectly that the planet of love is literally shrouded within light giving you a chance for clarity as well as a fresh start.

Normally, there is one Venus Star Point each year, however, this year there are two.

Reflect back to January 8th when the last one occurred and what has changed since then based on what you have learned or experienced.

Venus operates as a morning and as an evening star, referring to when this planet is most visible.

When it is a morning star as it has been since the last star point it throws attention to partnerships, connection, and bringing more joy into your life.

As an evening star that is about to become its emphasis is on self-love, self-care, and doing more internal work.

Because this is occurring within it is in its home sign of Libra, the theme of balance energy where giving and taking within relationships will be magnified.

The orbit of Venus is one of the most beautiful in the zodiac, appearing as a flower and giving another name to this event, The Rose of Venus.

Each petal on Venus’s orbit represents another lesson and another chapter on your own journey for internal love and the relationship that you are able to create because of it.

This cycle that you are now in with Venus which will apply to the relationship you have with yourself, with others, with money, and even with joy, began in June of 2020.

From June 2020 to March 2021 there was a Venus Star Point of Rose of Venus retrograde when the planet dipped to create another petal of lessons and self-awareness.

The most recent Venus Star retrograde began January 8th of this year and will now be direct with the event occurring today.

This means that many of the lessons or themes that you have been moving through since January will now be in a place for you to understand more deeply and also feel more aligned to making decisions and changes.

Venus Star Point in Libra is truly a once-in-a-lifetime event.

As this planet aligns with the Sun perfectly today it will then start progressing to an evening star, merging together the themes of your relationship with yourself with what you hope to create with another.

During this particular Star Point Venus also be in alignment with the dwarf planet, Haumea, which is the Hawaiian goddess of birth.

This is a time to let yourself be reborn, embrace the cycle of life, and allow yourself the gift of a new beginning.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Saturday, October 22, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

This is a moment of opportunity Aries. Libra is the sign of your romantic relationships and with the Venus Star Point occurring here, it is truly an opportunity for rebirth. To embrace this, you may have to rise from the ashes of what you thought would occur or even the turmoil that you have become enmeshed within.

But make no mistake that you can. This is quite literally a shining light guiding you forward in your life. While this has the ability to change your romantic life, the real change begins with how you love yourself and what kind of life you feel you deserve.

When you level up internally, what develops externally cannot help but level up as well. This is your chance to redefine what love means for you and trust that you are being fully supported by the universe.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

When you love yourself, everything around you changes. This is not the same as that outdated thought that until you love yourself, others are unable to but instead that people around you, romantic relationships included, will only be able to love you to the depth that you have loved yourself.

This is why relationships in your life seem to mirror back so much to you. This Venus Star Point occurring within your own zodiac sign of Libra is a chance for you to truly embrace the new version of yourself that you have been growing into the past year.

This love encompasses a deeper level of self-worth as well as boundaries. You know what you deserve, and you require all those in your life to know and honor that. Do not be afraid to shine bright today, radiant in who you now confidently know you are.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

There is nothing you love more than love. As the zodiac sign that is best known for being able to embody and practice unconditional love, today has a special meaning for you. Libra energy activates intimacy and connection for you while Virgo energy rules your romantic relationships.

This Venus Star Point will activate all forms of intimacy and connection while the Moon shifts from Virgo into Libra highlighting both themes of relationships and intimacy throughout the day.

You feel everything deeply Pisces, but you also need to express that to your partner as that is what builds true intimacy. Do not be afraid to share, to take a risk, to open up your heart today as that is the only way that you will create the love that you are seeking.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.