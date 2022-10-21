The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Wish For Love Comes True During The Sun Conjunct Venus Star Point On October 22, 2022

If love is something that you think of as a goal, something to achieve or be a part of, then today is going to bring your wish come true.

It's time to get lucky in love, and while that may sound trite or unbelievable, think of it this way: how else are we going to meet the right person, or have the most beautiful experience in love if not for being in the right place at the right time.

Sun's conjunction with the Venus Star Point is the delivery system by which we will find ourselves in that very position. Lucky, yes.

Certain zodiac signs may find their dreams for love even more glorious than they could even imagine. We've started to downplay our hopes and wishes to the point where we figure at least 'something good' has to happen if we broaden the parameters so that love can find a place in our lives.

If we accept anything, then surely we'll find 'something.' Alas, we don't need to do that, not during the Sun conjunct with Venus Star Point, as this transit brings to us the love that we might have once guessed to be impossible. Knock, knock...love is here. Open the door.

So, today brings us the idea that we don't have to lie down with dogs just to feel like we're part of something. Self-respect rises to the top on this day, so let your dreams be big.

Attract to yourselves big love, big beauty...there is no longer a need to downsize our most romantic dreams.

Today, with the Sun conjunct Venus Star Point as our guide, we can dream big and accomplish anything in love. Today is the day we get lucky.

The three zodiac signs whose wish for love come true during the Sun conjunct Venus Star Point on October 22, 2022

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

In a way, this is just the kind of day that you needed to restore your faith in humanity. And while that definitely sounds like a tall order in your book, you're still just as open to positive vibes as the next person. You want love in your life, but you're not about to compromise yourself to the degree where you make yourself desperate.

It's your lack of desperation that allows you to attract the right person. Under the influence of the Sun conjunct Venus, you will see very clearly that you don't feel afraid of being alone. You like it, however, you are also open to meeting someone special, and on this day, your luck will be favorable. You are the perfect candidate for the love that comes off of the transit Sun conjunct Venus. You will enjoy where this goes, Gemini.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You never really think of anything good that happens to you as 'luck' per se; you like to think that all good things happen to you as a result of the work you've put in to make those things happen. During Sun conjunct Venus Star Point, you'll get an assist on that kind of thinking, and it may just turn your head around, as the luck involved will be quite obvious.

Today, you are going to meet someone who does not automatically read to you as a love interest. As you bid goodbye to this person, you'll find that you can't stop thinking of them. You've got that 'love vision' that only comes along with a transit like Sun conjunct Venus Star Point, and it has you feeling a bit giddy and uplifted.

You will pursue this person, in spite of yourself, and you will find that this is someone you need to know better. And what makes it even more special is that they feel the same way. Nice luck you have there, Cancer!

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You always just assumed that luck would follow you wherever you went, and when it comes to love, you don't see how that would change. You are a self-assured Scorpio and you don't see your good fortune as something given to you, or delivered to you by luck; you see that you are a good person and that you deserve only the best.

To this day, you believe this, and in doing so, you open the doors to transits like the Sun conjunct Venus Star Point, where good people do get to experience good things in return.

What ups the ante on this day is that your amazing luck turns to the topic of love. Today, you will discover something very real and pure in your life, and it will come in the form of a romantic partner. Do you deserve to be THIS happy, Scorpio? By all means, you certainly do! Go for it, friend, as this is a very lucky day for you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.