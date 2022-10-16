The Weekly Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign From October 17 - 23, 2022

For this week's love horoscope, there is a lot of astrological activity which will have all zodiac signs feeling more committed to what is in alignment with them, resulting in things changing for the better.

It is often thought that commitment, especially in relationships, reduces freedom. However, that's not the true nature of commitment in love.

In love — when it is healthy, conscious, self-aware, and consistent — a greater commitment actually leads to greater freedom as well. When you commit fully to a relationship that is healthy, you are not losing anything but instead you gain so much more.

Juno, the asteroid that governs marriage, turns direct in Pisces this week casting light on commitment and its significance in your life and relationship.

At the same time, Saturn turns directly in Aquarius, lifting any restrictions, blocks, or pauses that have been in place for greater reflection and learning.

Added to the passion and intensity brought on by the Sun and Venus both moving into Scorpio, it is a week of fireworks.

There can be a bit of adjusting as you are now feeling ready and able to move ahead in your relationship, to make important decisions and follow through on them but ultimately it will lead to you not only being more committed in love but to yourself as well.

When you trust yourself to commit to what you love, you also are committing to creating a life that you love.

Important dates to remember for this week's love horoscope:

Monday, October 17th

The week begins with the Last Quarter Moon in Cancer. This lunar event is about responsibility and making sure that you are clearing space for what it is that you genuinely want.

The Last Quarter Moon urges you to release and let go of those situations that take you away from your deepest desires and purpose. When in the zodiac sign of Cancer, it brings a sensitive and nurturing energy helping you to bring more of this energy into your life which will positively affect your relationships.

Sunday, October 23rd

While there are not any major events during the course of the week, today more than makes up for it. Today Saturn turns direct in Aquarius along with asteroid Juno in Pisces. Venus and the Sun also shift into intense and passionate Scorpio together reigniting a fire within your relationship.

Saturn retrograde can often bring restrictions to learning romantic karmic lessons and being able to move ahead which means now you will be feeling a greater expansiveness in your relationship. Juno governs marriage, now direct, it represents a time for greater commitment.

This energy combined with that of the Sun and Venus, the planet of love, now in Scorpio represents a period of transformation, greater commitment, and intimacy within your romantic life.

Here is the weekly love horoscope for October 17 to 23, 2022, by zodiac sign:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, October 18th

Venus is finishing its stint in Libra this week, which means that it is an important week for you in your romantic relationship. Libra energy rules your love life so while the planet of love is here it means that it is an important focus for you.

Lately, though, there has been some discord in your romantic relationship because of growth or a lack of growth related to you or your partner. It does not necessarily mean it is time to move on, but this week as Venus in Libra unites with Mars in Gemini it is time to make sure you are having the important conversations instead of just simply hoping everything will resolve itself.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best Love Day: Sunday, October 23rd

Scorpio energy governs romance for you which means that as the Sun and Venus both enter into this intense and passionate water sign, your love life is about to get a major boost.

The Sun rules external actions while Venus handles relationships and the connection you feel with your partner. With both of these planets now in Scorpio, it means that there will be significant action and progress toward creating the romantic relationship that you have been wanting. Make sure that you allow yourself to believe in it once it arrives.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best Love Day: Thursday, October 20th

Children are an important topic in your relationships this week as the Sun and Venus converge in Libra activating this part of your life. If you have been thinking of starting a family or have recently had a child, this is an excellent time to enjoy that family atmosphere and energy.

If you are choosing to remain child-free it means that nieces or nephews will be an important part of the quality time that you and your partner enjoy together. Family is the theme this week which will help you feel closer in your relationship.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best Love Day: Thursday, October 20th

Libra energy rules over your home and family. This week the Sun and Venus align together in Libra bringing you a dose of extra good luck and energy for this area of your life.

If there have been changes going on or a transition of some sort, this week will help to smooth things out and bring some goodness and blessings to your life. Greater commitment and peace are likely with this transit as well as some opportune moments which help to manifest some of your deepest dreams.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best Love Day: Sunday, October 23rd

This is an amazing week ahead for you in your romantic relationship. As a Leo, Aquarian energy rules your romantic relationship while Pisces governs your connection and intimate life.

This week Saturn in Aquarius and asteroid Juno in Pisces both turn direct giving you the ability to move forward in your relationship. Saturn direct removes any blocks or restrictions that you have recently felt in progressing your relationship or even getting back out there and dating. Asteroid Juno governs marriage, so now in Pisces, it means you are finally in the place to truly attract your forever love.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best Love Day: Sunday, October 23rd

Asteroid Juno governs marriage and commitment within relationships. This week as it turns direct in Pisces you will be able to not only reflect on these themes in your life but will also be able to move ahead with greater clarity.

Mercury was retrograde within your zodiac sign last month, so it is likely that some sort of reflection, especially involving communicating and being your true self arose. Now is the time to be able to talk things through and either get to a deeper level of commitment with your partner or decide that your time together is over.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best Love Day: Friday, October 21st

Saturn in Aquarius and Uranus in Taurus has been bringing all sorts of shock waves to your life over the last year. Right now, they are once again squaring off and will bring some much-needed closure to themes in your romantic life.

Saturn in Aquarius governs intimacy and connection while Uranus in Taurus can represent your family or desire to start one together. The energy this week is helping you to feel closer to your partner while also helping you to enjoy the energy kids bring to your relationship, whether they are biologically yours or not.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best Love Day: Sunday, October 23rd

This is an extremely exciting time for you in your life right now. With the Solar Eclipse New Moon in Scorpio occurring early next week, you are likely already feeling the energy come in with synchronistic events.

This week the Sun and Venus move into Scorpio, lighting up your romantic life while Saturn in Aquarius and Uranus in Taurus brings together the themes of your relationship and home. Life is meant to be lived Scorpio and this is the season of expansion and honestly believing that what you hope to create is possible, no matter what has happened before.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best Love Day: Sunday, October 23rd

Sagittarius is superficially often known as being a sign that shies away from commitment, but the reality could not be further from the truth. You crave commitment and a stable place to call home, it is just that you also need to be able to be free to explore life and continue to grow.

This week asteroid Juno governs marriage and turns direct into the part of your life that rules home and family. If you have been thinking of making a change in this area or having a deeper commitment, the time is now right to trust your heart and go all in.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best Love Day: Thursday, October 20th

This week holds an opportunity for you if you are willing to rise to the challenge. As a practical earth sign, feeling your emotions and being able to talk about them with your partner can often be challenging. It is not that you don’t feel deeply, but often you get lost in your head as you logically try to explain them.

This week Venus in Libra squares off with Pluto in Capricorn challenging you to express your deepest feelings and desires to your partner. With Pluto now direct it is likely to be clear that this is something you need to do to improve your relationship, you just have to trust yourself enough to be more vulnerable.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best Love Day: Friday, October 21st

This week Saturn in Aquarius and Uranus in Taurus is still in battle trying to free you from whatever has been holding you back. But it is also the week Saturn finally turns direct as well which will change everything. Later in the week right before this occurs, both Saturn and Uranus will be felt very intensely.

This will bring together the themes of your own personal growth along with changes that are or will be occurring within your home. It is highly likely that this week will be the beginning of greater commitment or even starting to talk about moving in together. Remember to receive that great love, you have to be willing to create the full space for it to grow.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best Love Day: Thursday, October 20th

The week ahead holds an incredible amount of passion and intimacy for you as the Sun and Venus converge in Libra. The Sun rules action while Venus governs your relationship. With both in Libra it is not only lighting up the part of your life that rules intimacy, but it is also about bringing greater balance and growth into your relationship.

This is not all though as Juno in Pisces also turns direct this week bringing about a greater commitment or even proposal your way. Following your heart is the best way to make sure that you never give up on following your dreams.

