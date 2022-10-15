The 4 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Improve October 17 - October 23, 2022

Four zodiac signs have love horoscopes that show relationship improvements as it is an active week in the stars.

Juno and Saturn both turn direct while the Sun and Venus move into intimate and intense Scorpio. In astrology, Juno is the asteroid that governs marriage and commitment.

As it turns direct in Pisces it is time to allow yourself to embrace the reality of your love instead of only ever looking for the imperfections.

Once you do this it helps to embrace the freedom of Saturn turning direct in Aquarius which will allow you to move in the direction of your heart instead of keeping you locked within the restriction of freedom.

The Sun rules action while Venus governs your romantic life.

As these two powerful planets move into Scorpio, love takes on a much more intense and committed energy.

Intimacy becomes crucial, not just physically, but that emotional, mental, and soulful connection that keeps two people together through whatever life may throw at them.

This is the real dream of love.

To know that whatever happens, whatever you encounter, you have a partner for life.

And this week you will finally not only be able to see it but to choose it as well.

Here are the love horoscopes for the four zodiac signs whose relationships improve the week of October 17 - October 23, 2022:

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The week begins as the First Quarter Moon occurs within Cancer urging you to not give up on something that you have deep feelings for. First Quarter Moons are a time of resilience and moving forward in alignment with your most authentic self while Cancer rules your romantic life and feelings.

There are many positive attributes for you as an earth sign, yet you often struggle in being able to work through issues that trigger insecurity or doubt within yourself. In relationships though, these feelings are normal and do not necessarily mean that the relationship is a bad one or that it is over.

Sometimes, especially when it comes to love, it is about trusting your own feelings above anything else. The best relationships are those that work through things together and are able to overcome obstacles as a team. Do not forget that the person that you love is in this with you. You can feel doubts or challenges come up, but they are not all yours to figure out.

Instead take time to talk things out with your partner, see how you can work through whatever is coming up together, and recognize that with the right person by your side anything can be overcome, even your own fears about love and intimacy.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You are set to be entering into an expansive and beautiful time in your life. This week the Sun and Venus both move into your sign which means that all of your choices will be those coming from your heart. The Solar Eclipse New Moon arrives next week to amplify that energy, but this week will give you a chance to drop into the truth of your emotions so that you do not let anything deviate you from the path ahead.

Currently, Uranus in Taurus is creating tension as it aligns with Saturn in Aquarius. Taurus activates your romantic relationship and feelings which means that there are changes in store for you that will allow you to make sure that you are following your heart. The eclipses this year are all occurring within Scorpio and Taurus which means that you are in a period of extreme change. An important part of this is to trust your own vision when it comes to love and relationships.

You are a deep and emotional water sign, yet at times your ideas or desires for love can seem even too big for you. But if you do not believe in them, then no one else will be able to either. This week is a chance for you to remember what is important to you.

To validate your own dreams when it comes to romance and love. Make sure that the actions that you are taking are in alignment with the truth of your own heart. That way, in the coming weeks and even months as the universe brings new opportunities your way, you will be sure to create just that.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Juno, the asteroid that governs marriage and commitment is set to turn direct within your sign this week. As a Pisces, you have fantastic dreams about what love and even marriage can be, yet as beautiful as this part of you is, it sometimes is what keeps you from actually having it.

The love and relationship that you dream of can fulfill even your deepest dreams, but it does not mean that it will arrive how and when you think it should. It also will not ever be perfect simply because people are not perfect.

When you grow through and understand that just because people are imperfect or make mistakes does not mean that it is not the love that you are dreaming of you finally open yourself up to fully receive.

This week as Juno turns direct, you will find it easier to commit to what is real instead of that ideal of love that it seems nothing ever measures up to. It also means that you will likely see a greater commitment or even engagement within your love life after a period of reflection.

Sometimes it can seem that something is so perfect you do not want to ruin it with the realities of life. Yet, this is also what love really is.

You can either have a perfect vision of someone from afar or the reality of your love holding you close at night. To allow the latter means that not only do you become more vulnerable, but you also understand that a perfect love and a perfect partner are two vastly different things.

4. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Saturn is the planet of boundaries, lessons, and restrictions. Since the beginning of June, it has been retrograding in Aquarius, a sign that governs your romantic life. Now, this week it finally turns direct which means that this area of your life will see significant improvement as well.

Saturn in Aquarius has been helping you learn your karmic love lessons so that you can move forward and create the relationship that you dream of. There will always be reasons why something will not work or even why you may be afraid of trying once again, but none of those matters.

The only thing that does is that by learning how your own previous choices have affected your romantic life you can change how this part of your life grows in the future.

As Saturn turns direct you will likely have some important realizations and even opportunities come the way that help you be able to start taking steps forward in this area of your life.

You are just as worthy of love as anyone else is but if you live in fear then you will never be able to embrace the hope that exists. This week it is time to reflect on important lessons that have come full circle and to allow yourself the joy of a new beginning in love.

