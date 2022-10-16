Because this week comes with a very specific kind of vibe, many of us may find it hard to deal with. What we're looking at is the shutting down of old ways and the introduction of new ideas.

Now, while that may sound promising and productive, not everyone is ready for this kind of advanced movement, in fact, for some of us, it's all happening way too fast and certain zodiac signs can't deal with the rush-rush nature of this particular week.

We start the week out with an aggressive transit, Moon opposition Pluto, joined with Sun trine Mars...between these two, some of us might want to sit this week out, however, there is no such thing, is there?

We're always called upon to act, and while we might look at this week's required actions as dread-worthy or even fearsome, we will have to tackle the very last of these actions, as they cannot continue on.

What makes this a rough week for some is the idea that this is the week where we have to finish something and let's face it, not everyone here is ready to do that.

What adds to the heaviness of the week is the fact that we also have the Moon in Leo, which makes us feel powerful and capable sounds great, right?

And then, we get slammed up against a wall, also known as Moon opposition Saturn, and before we know it, we're going nowhere fast. So, we're looking at a week that demands completion and ending, and for some of us, we're simply not ready to move along this quickly.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Weekly Horoscopes Starting October 17 - 23, 2022

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You might be feeling stubborn this week as the workload may seem a little too heavy and if you take too much time to think about all the things you need to complete, you'll end up backing out...and feeling bad about it.

Feeling bad about anything, at this point, is just not a thing you need as you've spent a little too much time worrying, dreading, and pushing chores off. You may even become worried about your own sense of enthusiasm, as you're not really into much of anything this week.

What makes this week rough for you, Cancer is that you aren't quite sure why you are procrastinating to such a degree, it's almost as if you're deliberately 'failing' at the things you are generally so good at. You may be stuck in Moon trine Neptune, a place that tends to grab you by the mind and not let go until you physically shake it off.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You might think that this last week of your Sun sign would be a strong weak for you, and it's true; strength is definitely here for you, but so are challenges that are going to require that strength. Decisions will be made this week that need not only your input, but your active participation, and that is what's going to conflict with your previously made plans.

In other words, the only real 'problem' about this week is that it's going to place you in a different direction than you had planned, and you really like to be prepared for situations that you have to be a part of and this time, there will be no prep time for you, at all.

So, spontaneity is something you'll have to deal with this week, Libra, and that's not exactly in your wheelhouse. You're better off sticking to the plan, but this week has the plan changing for you. Prepare to be spontaneous, Libra. It's happening.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

This week provides you with frustration and that sense of missing out on something. What's worse is that you will know right at the top that you are the one who is in the way of any kind of success this week. This starts with you feeling bored and lazy. No biggie, right?

Right, until, of course, you start to feel less and less inspired as the days go on. You may have something in mind for the future, and can only think of that particular thing, and in obsessing like that, you forget that you have a life to live that's taking place today, not in the future.

Today looks bleak to you, and so does every day of this week, but the kicker is that it's all due to laziness. This week is rough on you because you continuously make excuses that keep you from getting anything done.

This week has so much potential going for it, in terms of personal productivity, and yet, you want no part of it. You'd rather just blob around in your bed. So be it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.