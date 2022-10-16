The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On October 17, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Monday, October 17, 2022.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, October 17, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Don't overthink, Aries. Focusing on a problem constantly only makes it feel more powerful than it is.

Do what you can and then trust that the universe will work things out. It's amazing how problems resolve when you stop giving them too much energy.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

Money is not everything, Taurus. Riches can be found in other areas of life.

From friendships to enjoying things that money cannot buy, like nature, laughter, and time with family...savor the treasures that are priceless.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

A lack of support can feel so hurtful, but Gemini it's also a gift.

When you have to do things on your own, you learn how resilient and resourceful you truly are.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

The suspected disloyalty of a lover will be disproven, and you can let out a big sigh of relief that your relationship is safe and secure.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

You are ready for a change, Leo. You are feeling much more confident about the future and a risky adventure makes sense for this time.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups, reversed

You are finally ready to tell someone that you love them, Virgo. You have held back your deepest desires and longings for so long. But now your heart is ready to share your intimate thoughts.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The World

Luck is what you create, Libra. If you want to have an opportunity come your way, go out and create the energy that starts to attract the circumstances you long for.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Sun

You are radiant, Scorpio. Your happiness is something others see in you. There's something so beautiful about your spirit that it continually brings more joy into your life.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Moon

It's so sad to think that a person you thought you could not trust is actually a corrupt individual. You wished for things to be different, but thankfully you didn't let your guard down, and for good reason!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Devil

When you are tempted by things in your life, it is hard to say no.

You really want to give in but in your heart, you know that doing the wrong thing will only make you feel terrible. It's better to live life above the radar than dive into a one night of passion that will mean nothing later.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

It takes a village to make a dream come true.

The reason you feel like your big dream will never happen is that you are holding it inside and not sharing it with others. Find your people and let them share in your vision.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands, reversed

Simplify, Pisces. You may be putting too much on your plate right now. Things are a little out of balance, but not unfixable.

Think about what does not need to be on your to-do list and remove it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.