The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, October 14, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Friday, October 14, 2022. Mercury, the Sun, and Venus are in the zodiac sign of Libra.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, October 14, 2022:

Aries

You are the conversation starter today. Quality conversation is what strums your heartstrings like a well-tuned guitar, Aries.

This day is music to your ears, as your relationship has the potential to grow stronger when words are expressed with sincerity.

Taurus

Money talks hit home today when Mars and your ruling planet, Venus, trine. But, too much or too little emotion can feel intense as you search for equality in your partnerships.

Finding the right balance between the little financial details and work for you and your partner won't be easy, but it's worth your time and effort today.

Gemini

Intensity is an understatement regarding how you feel inside your heart. Romance is on your mind, and there is nothing you crave more.

You are ready to be swept or to sweep someone off of their feet. It's not going to take much for you to follow through once you see that the green light flashes 'go.'

Cancer

It's hard to close the door on what was a cozy relationship, but love with passion is what you want out of life right now, Cancer.

It's never good to settle for something or a situation that makes you feel less than others. You deserve better, and you will get it.

Leo

Friends are always there to listen, Leo, but there are times when speaking has become an exhausting art form.

Virgo

Investing in your relationship is expensive, but there are certain things you cannot afford not to do.

The cost of relationship counseling can pay itself off in the time and energy you save once you settle a few disagreements.

There's always room for improvement, and there's no harm in putting in the effort if it feels right.

Libra

It's essential to be with someone who has, at the very least, some similarities in their beliefs and outlook as you do.

While opposites can attract one another initially, working through your differences can help intimacy to grow. Be aware that loving an opposite may require you to be flexible as you mature into your romance.

Scorpio

A dealbreaker is precisely that, but your heart may be open to forgiving a person's secret because it genuinely had nothing to do with you.

While it can hurt to see a person's past as what it was, it's what turned them into who they are today—which is beautiful in your eyes.

Sagittarius

Love can bloom into more from a friendship you never saw coming.

It's incredible that when you are not looking for romance, it seems to find you where you are now.

Capricorn

It can be as easy as asking them to do what you need. While you wish they could know without you asking, making your requests known is much easier.

Aquarius

When you meet a soulmate, it's a curious feeling. You want to know what brought your relationship together.

Relationships with past life connections are where astrology can help you to see things in a way you had not. You may find it helpful to reach out to an astrologer to do a synastry chart.

Pisces

Family secrets are challenging, and it can feel awkward to go into a relationship wondering if you should say something upfront or wait.

There's no harm in being patient before sharing details about things that may not matter if things don't work out in the long term.

You might be more comfortable letting them get to know you for who you are now so they can truly appreciate how far you've come in life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.