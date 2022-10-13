The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Fall Apart During Venus Trine Saturn On October 14, 2022

October 14, 2022 brings us a new kind of challenge, and though it might, on some level, be expected, we might not be ready for such a challenge to hit our relationships, as it will.

We're looking at Venus trine Saturn, and its purpose is clear: to push romantic relationships to the brink, so that they may topple and disperse.

This is not the day where great pacts are made, nor is this a good day to get married; this is the day when some of us realize that our partnerships are in the process of dissolving and that there's nothing we can do about it.

The vibe coming off of Venus trine Saturn is one of 'no turning back.' There's a sense of inevitability here, as well as a distinct feeling of an ending taking place. At this point, we are past the wandering stage; we know what's going on, and it's not going to end until it ends. "It ain't over 'til it's over."

That's what today brings; the knowledge that...it's over.

So, let's keep it clear: today doesn't bring about the end of any relationship. It brings about the knowledge that it is, indeed, over. Venus trine Saturn lets us come to terms with the fact that something that was once precious to us, is no longer working for us, for them, or for anyone.

We know now that it's best to let go of this and move on into the light of a new day. It's a sad day, but it comes with the promise of freedom, inner strength, and resolve.

The three zodiac signs whose relationships fall apart during Venus trine Saturn on October 14, 2022:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The truth is here, and it's not pretty, however, it is necessary and it IS the truth. All signs point to the fact that you are going to be closing the doors on your most recent love affair, and that doesn't feel too good. It's also not going to bring out the best in either you or your soon-to-be ex-partner, as personalities will flare up during Venus trine Saturn, and here you are, in the thick of it.

You both have come to the conclusion that you are way past the point of trying anymore, and yes, you've done as much as you could have to save it. Still, things haven't worked out and you both held off from the big announcement for way too long, and that is, of course, the reality of ending things.

It has to happen. You know it, they know it, and the time has arrived. So, it's not so much that your relationship is falling apart, it's that it has already fallen apart and it's during this transit that you both decide to do something about it.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You've been living somewhat of a lie over the past few months, Libra, as you've honestly tried to hang on to a relationship that you knew in your heart could not make it through the Winter. Well, it's here, and if you didn't catch on, you've got Venus trine Saturn to help you make sense of what's about to happen.

First, you need to come to terms with the idea that this thing really is over. It fell apart a few months ago and you did your valiant best to keep it afloat. You also noticed that your partner didn't exactly put much effort into the 'mending' of the relationship, and seeing how little they really seem to care sort of pushed you over the edge.

Now, you can't wait to get out. You aren't fond of the whole procedure, as it is definitely heartbreaking, but you also can't sit around and wait for it to fall apart piece by piece. All of this hits you hard, today.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

When you pour your heart into something, you go all the way, and that also means that you believe all the way, too. You've been in a relationship in which you gave it your all; you were madly in love with this person, and you just assumed everything was good.

During Venus trine Saturn, you may find out that this person didn't love you in the same way as you loved them, and that's where the deterioration really starts. As soon as it hits you that you've been adoring this person whose feelings of love for you are mediocre, you'll start your decline into resentment.

This doesn't end until everything is aired out in the open and you get a confession from your loved one, who tells you that you are right, they aren't in love with you anymore. Ow, the pain! But you are not one to sit and hold on to heartbreak, Sagittarius, and so, today is the day that marks the official 'beginning of the end.'

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.