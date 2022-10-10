The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On October 11, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

On Tuesday, we have a beautiful waning gibbous Moon in the zodiac sign of Taurus where its energy is exalted and strong.

We think of Taurus as stubborn, so it makes sense that the card associated with the Bull involved habits that have been formed with time.

The Taurus Moon brings attention and insight to the Hierophant tarot card which is about tradition, rules, and government or religious institutions.

If you love history or are fascinated by ancient teachings, today's perfect for dusting off old books at home that reference biography, faith, and government philosophies.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hermit

It's time to feed your spirit with some peace and quiet away from the busyness of the world. Perhaps a social media break is needed so that you can quiet your mind and hear your inner thoughts.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

When you get together with a few friends it's amazing what happens. Tap into the collective feminine energy available to you when you were around good friends. Enjoy a few good laughs and some ideas that would not have been possible all by yourself.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Devil

People are bombarded by temptation each and every day. All you need to do is open up your phone and there are images and messages sent that tell you you need to want more. Today, try to resist going for things you know you don't need or want. Be resolute.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Whenever a crowd of people gets together there is a little element of competition that begins. Someone may try to assert their authority over you today. When you see them do so, don't let it get under your skin. Be yourself.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups, reversed

You are done trying to fix problems that you did not create. Your people-solving habit is ready to take a rest. As soon as you're able to step aside you will help your friend figure out that they are much stronger than they believe themselves to be.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

There's a little bit of chaos happening in your life. It could be the result of too many things happening at the same time causing you to feel distracted. Today you may want to set aside the phone and give yourself a little break until you are ready to engage with the world once again.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

It's a beautiful thing when you get a place for you are self-sufficient. If you are not able to feel confident about your finances, make it a point this week to work on a plan to get yourself out of a rut.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

Some ideas are great for conversation but not meant to be implemented. You could be getting excited about a business idea that seems right at the moment, but when you think about it a little while longer you realize it's not for you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Tower

A problem can manifest out of the blue and cause you to feel down about your day. What happens quickly in a negative way can also be reversed just as soon.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Judgement, reversed

You have made a few mistakes in the past, but don't beat yourself up over it. It was impossible for you to know everything. You had to outgrow who you were in order to see what you would need to become later. For today, work on yourself with new information.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

It's good to know where information comes from, but sometimes when you hear an opinion from a person you do not respect you may doubt whether or not what they say is true. Today be sure to not only check the facts but also to realize that even fool's have their moments.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Magician, reversed

Sometimes you just have to let go. Not every problem will be solved. It can be hard to admit defeat, but your attention and time are better served elsewhere.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.