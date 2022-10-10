The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want A Fling During Mars Square Neptune On October 11, 2022

Mars square Neptune is the transit that taps into our desires and makes us want to manifest them NOW. We are impatient and on edge during this transit, and what we want, we want now and without a fight.

While this sounds somewhat hostile, it isn't, despite the presence of Mars hovering on high. On October 11, we want what we CAN get; we're not about pipe dreams and false hopes.

We want something quick, painless, and fun we want a fling. Yes, a romantic, fun, non-committal fling.

Mars energy makes us feel passionate and desirous; we don't necessarily want to use that energy to settle down, however. This transit goes out to the folks who aren't into settling down.

This is for those of us who want to indulge in the pleasures of the flesh, without having to sign on for a lifetime commitment. We'd rather take it slow and see how things go before announcing that this love affair is more than just a fling; right now, we're content with calling it a fling. The magic is in the lack of commitment.

Neptune energy has us feeling as though we have every right to have what we want, the way we want it. We aren't asking for much, in fact, for those of us who prefer having a fling to getting into a full-time love partnership, this takes the pressure off of both parties.

And that's what Mars square Neptune inspires in us: the idea of two people getting together who are free from the burdens of an agenda. We want a fling because we want to remain free to be ourselves.

These three zodiac signs want a fling during the Mars square Neptune transit on October 11, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You feel pretty strongly about getting what you want, today, and what you want is to be with someone who won't ask too much from you. You are honest with yourself; at this point in your life, you feel way too selfish to give it all to another person, and with Mars square Neptune as your influence today, you'll stand by your words.

You are not into settling down, in fact, because you're also not ready to give up on love totally, you'd rather just start small. A fling would do the trick and that's exactly what you want to get involved in.

Just knowing you don't have to provide this person a contract that states you'll take care of them for the rest of their lives make your day a happy one. And you'll find this person, too, Gemini, because there's someone out there who is just as non-committal as you are, and they, too, wish to have a fling.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You could go either way, during Mars square Neptune, but the way you'll prefer is the way of the fling. Love is just wonderful and you adore it, but right now, at this point in your life, you'll pass on the romance and opt in for fast love. You really don't want to get to know someone.

In fact, the less you know, the better. It's just where you're at right now, and you know yourself better than anyone else. You have turned down meetings with blind dates or people that your friends have set you up with, simply because you know those people will want more than just a fling.

Sorry, you're not game. You want something fast and non-committal and you're really not going to compromise that at this point. With Mars as your leading inspiration, you are adamant about what you want, and you'll get it...your way, or the highway.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

In order to distract yourself from a recent and particularly destructive love relationship gone wrong, you may find that your best bet is to throw yourself into a fling. You aren't up for the histrionics that come with 'getting to know someone' or 'settling down for a lifelong partnership', in fact, all you really want is to be physical with someone so that you can burn off some steam.

During Mars square Neptune, you'll find this idea more and more appealing as it hits all the right points for you: no commitment, no intensity, no promise of a romantic future.

The last thing you want right now is the promise of a partnership; you want a fling. A cool, detached fling that will give you the attention you need while not taking too much more out of you. You are 'out of spoons' as they say, thanks to your old relationship. The only thing that makes sense in your life right now is fast love and easygoing understanding.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.