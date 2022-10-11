The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On October 12, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

The world needs more leaders, people who are willing to go above and beyond what is expected of them.

On Wednesday, our inner leadership capabilities get activated with the day equaling a Life Path 1, so we learn to be resolute about our goals and dreams.

The Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Taurus bringing attention to the Hierophant tarot card.

The Hierophant is about tradition and the institutions that establish rules for society.

Life keeps challenging the status quo, and during Libra season we learn to find a balance between what works for ourselves, and the collective and how to support others in their journey of self-discovery.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Magician

It's always important to think for yourself, Aries. You have a good head on your shoulders. Even though you may not feel put together at all times, you will figure things out.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Page of Wands, reversed

Chaos is often the first stage of growth and change. When you are about to have a breakthrough, few things feel in order. Take time to organize your thoughts and give yourself room to plan.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Judgement

You are learning to make wise choices and decisions. A few bumps are to be expected along the way. But with a little bit of experience, you'll be an ace!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

Not every problem deserves your energy. Some situations resolve themselves on their own. You may not need to focus on what worked or what didn't.

The universe handles it when you finally decide to let go and let God.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

A fresh start is what you need. When you have a chance to clear the slate and start all over again, do it.

There's something magical about knowing you don't have to conform to the past. You get to decide what direction you will take from this point on without the burden of the world defining things for you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands, reversed

In a relationship, two people who come together can lose themselves in each other.

You don't want to give up who you are for the sake of making someone happy. Today, remember to include yourself in the equation of joy.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

No one should become a prisoner of their past, and neither should you. There are times when you talk to yourself as though you have not changed, but you have, Libra. It's time to own the beautiful person you have become inside and out and let what is done remain behind you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

You deserve to have a day where you allow yourself to have fun and enjoy the things that you often say no to.

If you want cake, treat yourself. if you want to sit down and enjoy a movie instead of doing the laundry, go for it. Kick back and relax. The world can wait.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands, reversed

Today may not go as smoothly as you would like it to, but that does not mean the whole week will be a bust.

There are moments when you just have to give yourself grace and not worry too much about things you cannot control.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

You are rising above the temptation you felt earlier in life. You learned what triggers you and causes you to stumble.

Now, it's time to focus on what lifts you up and causes you to rise above the noise and succeed.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Wands, reversed

Sometimes a goal is set and unreachable because it's not the right thing for your life. You had to experience the journey because its intent was to grow you into the person you are today.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed

You will not settle for being a wallflower today. Your voice wants to be heard and your message shared with others.

You are the teacher, friend, family member and mentor someone needs in life. It's your turn to share wisdom with those who need to hear the power of your story.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.