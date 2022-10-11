The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Wednesday, October 12, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Mercury is now in Libra and we have three planets bringing our focus to Libra Season.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, October 12, 2022:

Aries

You are looking for a deep connection with a partner who wants to know you inside and out.

So why settle for someone you already know isn't the one for you? The past has taught you to trust your instincts, so it is time to believe that your heart knows what is real and what is not.

Taurus

Love is rarely a smooth road, and sometimes a person really is worth working with to build the relationship you both want.

Take time to reflect on what your time together has shown you. See red flags? Pay attention. If you see signs of the future, then don't dismiss those and strive a little bit to see what can happen.

Gemini

Romance is not always a quick emotion that you feel when you meet someone.

If you meet someone on an app and have a lot of things in common, you may not feel a spark right away, but you can talk and get to know each other through friendship. Who knows? You might be looking for a connection that first starts with your mind.

Cancer

You don't mind receiving good advice, but when your partner comes across as a little extra bossy it may rub you the wrong way. You know their intentions are good, but a little space to make your own choices and mistakes is needed.

Leo

A great conversation can be the path to your heart, Leo. You are looking to be swept off of your feet. From charming chats to charismatic energy, it's hard to stop thinking about a person who has been able to speak to your heart.

Virgo

Hear how your partner handles or views money. Everyone comes to a relationship with their own beliefs about how financial matters work. You might not be on the same page, but that doesn't mean you can learn together. The only way to truly see if there's a chance is to ask questions and truly listen.

Libra

When it comes to trust, you have learned to hold back a little bit first and then to give what has been earned.

You may not be willing to let your guard down just yet. It will take time before you allow a person to get under your skin.

Scorpio

The door is closing on an old flame, Scorpio.

As sad as it can be to have someone in you once thought you'd have in the future, now in your past, you are now at a new place in life. The future is opening doors to new love, but first, healing.

Sagittarius

When you meet someone and things just click it's often a sign that they are part of your soul tribe.

While sparks may fly and you are curious to know if they are 'the one', take your time. You can see where this divine timing takes you.

Capricorn

You want to be pursued, but there's also a really big draw toward your freedom which you do not want to give up for anyone.

This is your quandary today, and the way to find balance is to test the waters and see where your boundaries need to be.

Aquarius

Some relationships, interactions, and conversations feel forced, which is no fun, Aquarius.

When you sense that a chat is going nowhere, you may find the courage to stop engaging. It's your time, and it's essential for you to protect your energy.

Pisces

Telling too much at the beginning may leave you feeling vulnerable and exposed.

You can open your heart without revealing every secret of your past. Let a person get to know you better, and as your relationship develops with time, you'll feel less exposed and wide open for hurt.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.