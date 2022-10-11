The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Your daily horoscope for October 12, 2022, is here with astrology predictions for all zodiac signs starting on Wednesday.

We are two weeks from the eclipse that will take place in the zodiac sign of Scorpio.

Mercury in Libra helps us to think more about our relationships, and Venus in Libra has us longing for balance, harmony, and a life we consider to be beautiful in our own way.

On Wednesday, a wake-up call is dialing in for all zodiac signs, and fixed signs, Taurus, Scorpio, and Aquarius may feel the intensity most.

The Moon transits, Taurus, the co-ruler of Venus, grounding our emotions but she bumps into eccentric Uranus activating our higher mind.

This power-packed combo between our emotions and the higher mind can create sparks of interest in the future and what this could look like in reality.

So, while it may be tempting to hunker down to avoid snow or warm up in oversized comfy sweaters, we are reminded that there is no time to waste.

The end of the year is here and unsettled energy pushes us toward change.

Something new is happening, zodiac signs. if you're not ready to close the year the way it started, it's time to get moving.

Saturn in Aquarius, the ruler of Uranus in retrograde, speaks with the awakened Moon creating a shift in priorities.

Saturn retrograde rewinds the tape for cautious reminders of what worked and what didn't work for us at the start of this year.

Innovation needs careful planning, so don't expect to jump into high gear to change too much too soon.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

if there is one thing you dislike more than anything else is a lie, and any form of confusion that is purposeful or intentional goes down in your book as bad energy.

So, when your ruling planet Mars forms a perfect square to Neptune in Pisces, the hair on the back of your neck goes up when you pick up the vibe that something is wrong.

While you may not be able to put a finger on it today is not one of those days to sweep intuition under the rug.

You are on to something, and it's important to trust your instincts. Mars will be speaking with Neptune all month. If you feel like something isn't right, investigate.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's your time, Taurus. This year has been one of self-discovery and reinvention.

You are ready to make a big change. For the last two years, the Moon has made contact with Uranus in your zodiac sign.

During this weekend's Full Moon in Aries, you woke up to restrictions that have held you back. And now as we approach the eclipse in your sector of partnerships, you are viewing your role in relationships in a whole, new light.

Today brings with it a few ah-ha moments; some may be uncomfortable for you. You may dislike change, but today, the desire to break free of misplaced expectations have you seeing opportunity in a whole new light.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You are one deep thinker, Gemini, but there are times when you realize you have gone down a rabbit hole and need to climb your way out.

You might be surfing the web looking for a costume or just to find out an answer to a question you want to know, and the next thing you know you've lost an hour, and the rest of the day is thrown off. Today, be mindful of the time and how fast it can fly.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

As an empath, you pick up on the feelings and emotional needs of others. Today's Moon square Saturn has you sensing when a friend is in need of a hug, even if it's across the miles.

You may be picking up on telepathic messages when a name or face crosses your mind and a few hours later a phone call or text comes through. It's important to guard your own heart during these moments of hypersensitivity.

You are open to all the feelings of the world, as wonderful as this is for others, it can also imply you need to give some TLC to yourself.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You are rockin' and rollin', Leo. When it comes to setting goals that are achievable and manageable today is your day.

You have clarity of mind and are focused on the end game in a way that may have felt lost for a short period of time.

With the new year just around the corner, you may want to take advantage of this perspective shift.

Schedule a few hours where you can think things through and write out an action plan that feels right for your life.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Every once in a while you get one of those amazing days where you cut through all the red tape and see the world for what it is.

A loop hole or a solution to a problem because crystal clear. It's as though the universe opened the gates of heaven and you can just walk in and have whatever you request handed to you on a silver platter.

To say today can be your day would be an understatement, Virgo. You have a laser-sharp eye for what needs to be done, and you have the energy to see things through. Bravo, to you!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Love, money, and all the things you want and need seem so close and yet so far away right now. Part of the reason is that you now have your ruling planet so close to the Sun that it's hard for you to be seen in the world in the way you need.

With Mercury now in your sign at a critical degree, you are ready to start negotiating certain terms and even have open conversations about you feel.

But indecisive you may want to write your thoughts and main points down so you can keep calm and remain focused on what your objective is at the end of the day.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The change you hope for starts within. There's a spark of light at the end of a tunnel where you see the world as you know it could be. You are no longer interested in having things outside of your life define you.

A part of you may be pushing for more freedom and control. Today, things can happen that help you to see the world in a new light. Anticipate much to think about.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You are feeling quite comfortable and confident within yourself today, Sagittarius. There are so many reasons for you to be optimistic and it shows.

With Jupiter semi-square the Moon today, you remain busier than a bee, but productivity helps you to keep the mental juices flowing and to feel positive about the choices and changes you are making in your life.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You don't like it when life rocks the boat on you, but a little wake-up call can be a good thing, even if it throws off your day and keeps things from flowing smoothly.

Today, your ruling planet, Saturn speaks with Uranus, and this power dynamic may have you realizing that life has a way of ushering change whether or not you think you are ready for it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You are one-of-a-kind, Aquarius, and when Uranus is off-kilter with the Sun today, a part of you throws caution to the wind. You enjoy being a bit more out of the norm than usual.

Being yourself can be freeing, and you may decide there's no compelling reason for you to pull back your unique personality.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Dreams start to become real for you more than ever.

You see things in a way that you had not and are ready to make your hopes come to. You are in manifestation mode during today's Neptune sextile Pluto transit.

What changes isn't your circumstances, Pisces. It's you and your mindset about what you want and what you are willing to settle for in life and also in love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.