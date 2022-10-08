The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On October 9, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Sunday, October 9, 2022.

Today is the day when tarot cards are able to be charged, Moon water can be made, and we can get comfortable with the idea of letting go of the old and making room for the new.

The Full Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Aries, which is about aggression, assertion, and taking charge of our future.

We are ready to engage with others while also being more aware of our inner selves.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, October 09, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

There is a lot of work to do this week, but you only get 24 hours each day.

Instead of trying to get everything done all at once, pace yourself. Try to have some fun.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: King of Cups, reversed

Someone may not be following the rules or playing nice at work, so their presence seems to make everything harder for no reason.

You can stoop to their level or rise above. The choice is yours, Taurus.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

A suggestion can be both helpful and alarming. At first, you may wonder why you didn't think of the idea.

But once you allow yourself to digest and mull over their point, you may decide it was a very good one to follow through on no matter where it originated.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

If you've recently experienced a drop in your motivation, rest assured that your energy will soon lift. You will feel more like your usual self and ready to go.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords, reversed

Sometimes we can talk ourselves out of a dream because of fear of the unknown. It's normal to be nervous about what you cannot control, but you are here for a reason. Trust the process.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

People with small minds gossip, and the more you pursue dreams that they do not understand the greater you threaten their own perceptions. Don't allow the naysayers to hold you back with their unkind words. Speak back with your actions.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed

At first, you may have been working from a place of desire, but now that the hard work is here, you have to find your big why. Write it down to gain clarity and focus.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Don't waste precious time arguing online with people you don't know. You have better things to do with your time. Focus your energy on living your best life and shut down the app on your phone.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

Rules served their purpose in history, but you are here to make big changes that people were too afraid or unable to make before. Your courage can life an entire generation. Tap into your stamina and be the trendsetter.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed

Friends can be wishy-washy when they aren't sure of what they want. You don't want to get pulled into someone's FOMO energy. Get to know yourself to avoid losing time. The minutes start to add up quickly, and you want to make the most of this day.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Did someone stab you in the back or let your friend down? A hug is needed today. People will do shady things, but a good friend knows what can bring some light to the day.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

You are going to hit your winning streak. Maybe today you will find what you're looking for with a job offer or perhaps a winning scratch-off ticket.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.