The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Trust No One During The Moon Sextile Saturn On October 9, 2022

There aren't many of us who haven't had the occasional trust issue here or there, so when we have a transit like Moon sextile Saturn in our midst, feeling a sudden lack of trust towards those around us may not be an altogether unfamiliar feeling.

Let's just be honest: it's hard to trust people whether they are die-hard relatives or best friends. In the long run, we can never really know what's going on inside another person's mind and as long as that is true, we may never really trust them, either.

During the Moon sextile Saturn, we highlight distrust. It becomes a topic for discussion and food for thought. On this day, October 9, we will go over whether or not we feel safe with certain people, as well as whether or not we should continue on with them.

Do they present a threat to us, or are we simply paranoid? Saturn energy works the paranoia and makes it seem legit, so on this day, we might feel like we can't trust certain people but we might also be wrong about our judgment of them.

We also need to keep in mind that it's not just Moon sextile Saturn that we're dealing with today but the full Moon in Aries as well, and between the two of these transits, we may feel that we cannot trust anyone or anything in our lives.

We know better than to act impulsively, meaning, we're not going to throw people out of our lives because we don't trust them, but we are going to wonder what is worth keeping if there's anything. This set of transits puts us in our heads, where we will be weighing everything for its value in our lives. Can it be trusted?

Three zodiac signs trust no one during the Moon sextile Saturn on October 9, 2022.

Read on to find out who they are.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

It's hard enough for you to trust anyone as it is, but during Moon sextile Saturn, that natural inclination to distrust everyone will kick in big time. Why on earth would that person be honest and upfront with you? How could you possibly believe what your partner is saying to you?

Are you sure that it's OK to get together with that family member again? These are the kinds of questions that will sift through your mind during Moon sextile Saturn, as the topic of trust becomes more and more a thing you cannot put your faith in.

You simply cannot trust anyone around you during this time, and it puts you on edge. You don't want to have to compromise your intuitive hits, but in truth, you don't feel like there's anyone around you that you can depend on. You want to trust, but Saturn energy is going to have you pulling back where trust is the concern.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Trust is the most important part of your life, especially where friends and loved ones are concerned; you are not someone who boldly rushes into anything. You generally like to see what you're getting into before you are able to feel truly comfortable or at ease with a situation.

On October 9, you'll experience Moon sextile Saturn, which may add to your hesitation, especially if this day holds a gathering in store for you. You may be in a social situation today that strokes your lack of trust for the people you'll be with.

They may be close friends or beloved family members, but there's something about one of them that tweaks your nerves; it's as if you feel you're picking up on a vibe from one of them and that vibe spells trouble. You might be right here, Cancer. Not everyone is to be trusted; listen to your instincts.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You have always trusted everyone way too fast and you've started to feel like, perhaps you need to check things out first before you leap into a trusting situation with another person. The days of giving yourself over to someone — a friend, lover, family member — are over; and while you adore the idea of trusting someone, you just cannot...not this time around.

During the Moon sextile Saturn, that feeling of distrust will come to you once again, but you will welcome it because you trust your gut, not people. And on this day, October 9, your gut says that things are not as they seem and that you need to take a closer look.

You are also wary about being taken advantage of, as people know how trusting you can be. You may have created this situation by being gullible in the past, but you no longer present that to the world. Long gone are the days when people get just 'get over' on you, Sagittarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.