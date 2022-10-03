The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Tuesday, October 4, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for October 4, 2022. This Tuesday, Venus is in the zodiac sign of Libra at a critical degree.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, October 04, 2022:

Aries

Love may feel hard to find, but it is not out of reach for you, Aries. Don't fall into the false belief that you'll never find someone to love you. You're only searching for one heart to connect with, so there will be plenty of people who you need to say no to before you give away your final yes.

Taurus

Your dreams are turned upside down but there is something better coming to you. This situation will help you see that the future you thought you needed was an illusion.

Gemini

Love is teaching you to face a few of your inner and outer flaws head-on. When someone you love points out what you can't see about yourself, it hurts. But their words help you to grow into a better person.

Cancer

It's time to think about your future and what you want your love life to be like. You may feel as though you can't change anything right now, but the truth is you can work on your choices and do things to improve yourself.

Leo

Love has no limitations. Love is an energy that continuously renews itself. You find that you are reborn again and again for the sake of love. Even when it feels like it has died and can't ever return, something will happen and help you rediscover your heart once more.

Virgo

Allow yourself to be playful, Virgo. You have a youthfulness to you that is eternal and attractive. You sometimes can become overly serious, but today it's time to let your inner child come out and have fun.

Libra

You may not want things to change. Today, you may feel like it's worth fighting for things to remain the same. If something is less than amazing, but working for you, it may be perfectly fine to keep your relationship as it is now.

Scorpio

Are you feeling overly protective of a loved one? When you sense a partner is being taken advantage of at work, your warrior side comes out in a big way. You may want to fight their battles, but allow them to be their own hero.

Sagittarius

Count your blessings, Sagittarius. Love and relationships often become things that people complain about. But, for your partner, focus on the things that you love.

Capricorn

The future feels uncertain, Capricorn. It's impossible to predict where your love life is headed or where things can go. What you can do today is life at the moment and enjoy what you have now. Take things one step at a time.

Aquarius

Your heart is hopeful. It's good to believe in love, even if you have been disappointed by the past. You know that down moments don't last forever. This is just a valley where you are meant to grow so you can appreciate the heights of love later.

Pisces

A person you love may need to make a decision, and it might not be the same choice you would make. You have to be willing to let others take risks and make mistakes. Unconditional love is scary at times, but it teaches you how to be courageous.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.