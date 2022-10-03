The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Karmic Relationship Ends During The Moon In Aquarius, October 4 - 6, 2022

October 4 - 6, 2022, these three zodiac signs whose karmic relationships end during the Moon in Aquarius, have learned lessons and they are ready to move on.

The biggest reason for breaking up with someone is not so much because of the problems that relationship had, but in the idea that it did what it needed to do for both of you.

Now, those lessons are learned. When we get together with people, we rarely understand that there is, sometimes, an expiration date on the relationship, and that, in its way, that's OK, too.

Nothing lasts forever, so we might as well see all of our experiences as beneficial, in so much as we DO learn vital life lessons from the people in our lives...even if their stay is temporary.

Because Moon in Aquarius rules over the part of us that sees 'the big picture' we may begin to see that the relationship we are presently in, now, may be drawing to an end; this could make us sad, but in the long run, we will be grateful for the experience we shared with this person.

If we can see our relationship as being part of the bigger picture that is our life, then we will know this relationship as karmic. It served its purpose...it made its mark.

And while that mark may be permanent, the person who made it is no longer...needed. We must take our lessons, learn from them, and move on. That is life. That is karma.

Many signs are due to reacting very strongly to the Moon in Aquarius in the way of recognizing that it might very well be 'that time'.

The ending was inevitable, and though we were never really sure when it was to come, we most certainly recognize when it is here.

Today's transit, the Moon in Aquarius, allows us to see the change with positivity and hope.

We may be letting go of a karmic connection, but we also completely know that it was something we had to experience in order to become the person we are today. We are the sum of our experience.

The three zodiac signs whose karmic relationship ends during the Moon in Aquarius on October 4 - 6, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

It may have been a while now, but you've been feeling as though the relationship you're in might be on the way to dissolution, and on October 4, you'll see that the time is now here and that this relationship is really and truly going to end...today.

What makes this interesting is that you both do not recognize this ending as bad, but rather, as something that needs to take place so that the two of you can move on.

The energy that comes off of the Moon in Aquarius works to give you both a vision of what life would be like without each other, and on some level, you feel it's not only right but it's meant to be.

This transit helps you to see that breaking up is not only something that has to happen but something that will also benefit both of you. While it's a bittersweet experience, it's still 'an experience' and it's one you'll cherish and learn from. It's time to move on, Gemini.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You may not have wanted to be the one to end the relationship you're in, but it's becoming more and more obvious as each day goes by that this has to come to an end. Today brings you the Moon in Aquarius, which will make those thoughts feel like they have finally had a due date: today.

It's time to own up to your feelings about the person you are with, Scorpio. You may love this person, and they may have been an essential player in the game of your life, but you are also quite honest with yourself: the magic is gone and it's time to move on.

They feel it too, and the suggestion to go your own ways may even come from them. It's all OK. You have both received all you can from each other and what's left feels like it may border on going stale. Rather than watch it fall apart, you will utilize the Moon in Aquarius energy in you, and you will end it, amicably.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You have always been more than happy to hold on to a person forever and ever, as this kind of security is important to you. However, you are also a very smart person and with the Moon in Aquarius in the sky, you might be inspired to see the truth of something that you perhaps wanted to hide from yourself, and that is the end of your romance, as it is.

You've noticed that it's begun to deteriorate, and that makes you incredibly sad, but you also know that you DO have a choice as to how sad this needs to be. It will occur to you during this time that you could both walk away from each other with little to no damage done.

It's going to take nerve to end it, but what's the point of continuing on with something that seems to be dissolving on a daily basis. Keep the friendship, but end the romance. That way you'll still be able to 'keep' this person in your life. As for now, though, it's time to end the karmic tie as lovers.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.