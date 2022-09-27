The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Wednesday, September 28, 2022

Your daily horoscope for September 28, 2022, is here with astrology predictions for all zodiac signs starting on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, we are introspective about life and things that affect our emotional well-being including relationships with ourselves and others.

On Wednesday, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Libra. The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio.

Scorpio is associated with the dark side of life including things that are hidden from us—death, rebirth, the underworld, the occult, and even research or analysis.

When the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, it's good to look at your life and decide what needs to improve and what ought to remain the same.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You understand how relationships work, which allows you to build a bridge where adversity threatens to tear down unity.

So today, be open to viewing your challenges as important lessons where strategy and opportunity meet.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

A relationship may be undergoing some problematic changes. You may feel as though you are coming to the end of the road, and the repairs are impossible to make.

However, a surprise may be in store for you when a person finally sees their part in the problem and denial is removed from the situation.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's essential to do the work of healing and order for you to be whole again.

When you are sad and feel the work you invested in did not give you the return you hoped for, it's vital to acknowledge your grief and work through it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today focus on the things that bring you happiness and joy. When you don't feel happy, it's a sign that you are not living in your truth.

Conversely, feeling a sense of contentment in your heart lets you know you are on the right path.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Sometimes you need to tell someone you do not feel like doing the thing that they are asking you to do.

Today you may need to set some boundaries to accomplish your personal goals. You can offer to help later, but for now, be true to yourself.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

No one likes confrontation, but there are times when this is a necessary evil.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

You may feel as though you do not dare say what you need to, but once you begin to speak, the strength you need will find a way to support you through the conversation.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Sometimes people are not jealous of what you have, but they would like to know how you accomplished what you set out to do.

So be generous with your life story as it may help others to find their own successes after being inspired by yours.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You are sometimes too hard on yourself when you need to be more accepting.

Today you may find many things you dislike, but when you begin to be overly critical, focus on self-love.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Everyone is on their own journey, and people run their own race at a different pace.

You can avoid judging others for how slow or quickly they go. But witnessing another person can help you feel less worried about your own.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

There are times when you should not trust someone. Your gut instinct is a guide and is there to protect you.

Don't ignore your inner instincts. When you need to withdraw from a situation, follow through on how you feel.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You can be that supporting friend who gives lots of positive feedback and advice.

Your humility and ability to be happy for someone else during their time speak volumes about your character.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

There is no such thing as failure, only life lessons.

You are here to grow from the experiences you've had. So don't be afraid to view them closely. If it's come to your mind now, there is a reason and a lesson.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.