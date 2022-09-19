The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On September 20, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

All it takes is a little bit more detail and suddenly you are awakened to a new outlook on life. You see things from a new perspective and that is what makes all the difference for you today.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Star

When you feel unsure about the future don't hesitate to ask your heavenly helper for guidance. Don't hold back your questions or requests, the universe is waiting to hear from you. It listens.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

The truth presents itself in various ways, and today you may wonder whether or not you are seeing things as they are meant to be. Self-doubt can creep in and you find yourself questioning everything you ever knew. This process can be scary but helpful if you have been disillusioned.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

It's good to think positively, but it is not easy. Tough challenges can leave you perplexed, but there's always a rainbow at the end of the storm.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

If you're not paying attention, you may be caught off-guard and left unprepared for trouble when it happens. It only takes a few moments of your day to do a little extra prep. If your instincts tell you to slow down, heed the warning, and don't ignore your gut.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

You are able and ready to take on any challenge you face in life, Virgo. It's never easy to go through tough times but once you get through this patch of difficulty you will feel extremely blessed for the experience.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Strength

You only know how strong you really are when you have been pushed to the limits. A breakthrough in your resilience is around the corner. You might be a little intimidated by this experience but never fear. This will help you see how amazingly powerful you truly are.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Death

When a loss happens, you may wonder why you had to experience such sorrow. But, Scorpio, when you receive the blessing the universe has in store for you, you will realize that you needed to outgrow what you had to gain what you needed.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Lovers

There may be things you wish your new love would do that your old love did, and so you compare them in your heart.

You may have some healing left to do from the past, but that does not necessarily mean you have to break up or that you're unhappy where you are now. Healing takes time.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Real luck happens when preparation and opportunity meet. You have to work at what you want to have in your life.

The door opening before you are ready would not be fortunate. This is the way the universe reveals its patience.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Magician

You are a skilled problem-solver, Aquarius. You have learned a lot over the years and life's experiences have given you insight into what works and what does not.

You may not have success the first time you try to close the gap to a problem, but that does not mean you never will. Keep working on it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

In certain instances haste makes waste, but today rushing ahead is actually what you've been waiting for your whole life.

You are no longer the person you used to be. Today, you are moving toward a new life and you won't ever look back.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.