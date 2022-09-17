The 4 Zodiac Signs Who Fall Out Of Love & End Relationships For The Week Of September 19 - 25, 2022

This week Saturn in Aquarius and Uranus in Taurus square off once again reminding you that just because you want to make something work means that you will be able to.

It is not unheard of that period of intense retrogrades like we are currently seeing will often bring break-ups, especially for those relationships that have been ignoring critical issues or conversations, but now as Saturn and Uranus once again align it is clear that continuing on just is not an option.

This week brings some long overdue break-ups and maybe even a few breakdowns.

At the core of it is the healthiness of your decisions, the authenticness that you are operating from within, and your ability to accept things as they are rather than how you had wished they would be.

There are many reasons that it can be challenging and too hard to finally call a relationship but the biggest one is that it is still representing a lesson that you have not quite learned.

Saturn’s methods of learning can be brutal at times, but it is also always divinely orchestrated.

There may be challenges and rough conversations about the past in the week ahead but ultimately, some break-ups are not necessarily sad but only make you aware of how sad the entire relationship genuinely was.

The four zodiac signs who fall out of love and end relationships for the week of September 19 - 25, 2022 are:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Saturn is currently in Aquarius and has been there since 2020 which means that it has been bringing karmic lessons and even restrictions to your love life.

Saturn is the ruler of boundaries and of helping you learn what you are meant to so that you can ultimately have a better life and relationship. Because Aquarius rules this area of your chart it has been one that has had a heavy focus for the past few years, likely even bringing in that energy of not feeling like you can move forward.

Last year’s astrology was dominated by Saturn in Aquarius and Uranus in Taurus union which caused tension between the need for stability and freedom.

Last week these two planets once again joined up as a super force of change and will be active throughout most of October.

Once again themes from last year will be revisited and you will be asked to reflect on what Saturn and this union with Uranus mean for you and your relationship. If you have been struggling to leave your comfort zone, then this will provide the opportunity to do so, especially with so many planets currently retrograde.

It is time to recognize that no matter how comfortable a situation feels if it holds you back from being the person or living the life that you feel called to then it is not one that you can continue to participate in within.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

As you approach the next eclipse in October which is in your sign you will feel the energy amping up, even more, encouraging you to release the old so that you can make space for the new. Uranus in Taurus since 2018 has been bringing massive changes and unexpected events to your romantic life.

This week, however, as the union between Uranus and Saturn in Aquarius once again becomes activated it is time to make sure that you are learning from the past so that it does not need to be repeated. Oftentimes certain romantic situations only continue because you are willing to participate in them, not because of a clandestine connection.

But to actually move beyond the comfort zone that they provided can be challenging.

While you have moved ahead in so many ways it seems that there is a part of you that is still hoping or holding onto a vision or ideal from the past.

This week either a relationship ends, or you finally bring closure to an old belief system that has been holding you back. Recognize that because you are a deep water sign you crave an intensity that usually is first sought out within unhealthy or toxic dynamics.

It’s not that you can’t create that deep feeling of intimacy and connection with another, but recognizing your own needs is an important part of distancing yourself from what isn’t in alignment with you.

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

No one likes a Mercury retrograde, but it does always serve a great benefit. Mercury, the master of the mind, began its retrograde journey back on the 9th of September, this week it shifts into Virgo as part of its cycle of rebirth. Mercury in Virgo is one of its best placements because of its analytical and detail-orientated zodiac sign.

For you, though it means that you are talking about what matters instead of just focusing on the day-to-day activities. Your home and family life are ones that have gone through a great deal of revision in the past year and that you have been attempting to have a fresh start within.

It seems that there is a difference between how you think things will go and how they actually show up in reality.

But even with that, it doesn’t mean that you have been in the place to do anything about it. This week all of those changes.

As Mercury slips into the area of your life that governs your home, family, and even committed relationships it seems that something is about to end. This likely will be because you are finally addressing something that you’ve been considering or have been bothered by for some time, even since springtime.

Now though as you bring it up and are in the place to face more of what is real rather than what you are only wanting to perceive, you will find that the relationship can no longer continue.

4. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The more that you care about what others think then the less that you’re actually going to be happy.

This week the planetary action lights up the parts of your life that are responsible for how you are seen by others, your sense of expression, and even your motivation to become better. All of this ties together because one of the things that you often take time to learn is that you have to be your authentic self.

That’s it. Not a people pleaser or caretaker for others, but only yourself.

Yet in the past, this wasn’t something that you felt comfortable taking on because you cared how others saw you. You let relationships twist you into an emotional pretzel because you were trying to make them happy, be the perfect partner, or even just seem like the nice one. Whatever it may be, it was your desire to be seen in a certain way that actually prevented you from simply being yourself.

But as Uranus in Taurus continues its journey through your sign now activating Saturn in Aquarius it’s time to step back into trying to be better, to incorporate more boundaries, and to choose to show up healthier for yourself primarily. It’s just that as you do that, you’ll see that a certain relationship wasn’t meant to be with you in your healing but only you're wounding.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.