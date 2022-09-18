The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, September 19, 2022

Your daily horoscope for September 19, 2022, is here with astrology predictions for all zodiac signs starting on Monday.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, September 19, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, don't get too comfortable with the status quo. It's time for a change. You are ready for something new in your life, even if it makes you feel like you're in over your head.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, a mystery may be revealed to you that gives you the motivation to change a project you're working on. This is a eureka moment that could bring a positive outcome.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you're ready to slim the fat in your life and start working toward a minimalistic lifestyle. Clutter can feel like an eye sore and nothing will feel better than to refresh your home with a clean slate.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, you are ready to be heard and to take the lead in an area of your life. You have been working toward a goal, and now it's your chance to shine and show others what you have learned.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, certain things in life are not essential to your future. You may have needed someone's assistance for a time, but now you're ready to be your own person and do things your own way.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, good friends are there for you when you need then, but sometimes it's a blessing in disguise when they are not. You may find out you're much more capable than you ever realized. Sefl-sufficiency can come at a cost, but worth every moment of your time.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, work can feel like a burden today but the pressure is what you need in your life right now. You are being polished for more, and this is just one step in your success journey.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, dispel the myths. You know that certain things were taught to you because that's what was taught to your parents. But, you have a mind of your own and can decide to think for yourself now.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, you may receive a blessing from a friend who has more than they need. It's wonderful to inherit a gift from others. Say thank you and realize that generosity is always wonderful when it comes your way.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, a partner comes to you today. You may need someone strong in an area where you are weak to help structure your ideas and plans. This can be the start of a beautiful journey together as a team.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, work can be hard, but it can also be very rewarding. You have to throw yourself into the project and learn what you can while you have the chance.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, creativity is hard to have when you are under pressure to perform. You may need to take a break and give yourself some space to think. Then the thought will flow more naturally.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.