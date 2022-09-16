The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, September 17, 2022

Your daily horoscope for September 17, 2022, is here with astrology predictions for all zodiac signs starting on Saturday.

It's time to purge the old to embrace new things.

Today the Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Gemini making Saturday a great day for going out, having fun, and exploring new things.

This is the last weekend of the Sun in Virgo, so if you have some tidying up to do, this is the time to clear away the clutter.

We are just a few days away from Libra Season, which brings with it the Autumn Equinox.

Even though we have the Moon in Gemini, we must also remember that Mercury is retrograde, which can imply mishaps and miscommunications are to be expected.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, September 17, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today you'll want to keep a notebook handy or some sort of device to gather your thoughts.

The Moon will be working tightly with your ruling planet Mars in curious Gemini. Lots of ideas can brew at this time and give you much to think about.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, money and motivation are nice when they come together. Any feelings of apathy or laziness you had earlier in the week can be nipped swiftly.

The Moon will square Venus, your ruling planet today making you wish for much more than you have right now. Plus, you're willing to double down and work extra hard for it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

There are days to push forward but there are also times when you need to hold back a bit. Because your ruling planet is retrograde, introspective and introverted tasks are best for you.

The relationship between growth-oriented Jupiter and Mercury is at odds today, so rather than try to build today, think of what you can reinforce and improve.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

There are many irons in the fire today, and you are going to feel pulled in lots of different directions.

Despite your desire to be all things to all people, you may feel a strong need to do something for yourself.

Today's Moon speaks to Saturn, which gives you the strength you need to excuse yourself from people-pleasing and tend to your own needs and wants.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

A practice of gratitude can keep the green eye of envy at bay as you may view what friends have as desirable.

Although you may not be truly envious of their blessings a part of you may feel frustrated that you're not fully there yet yourself.

This may be a day where your motivation finally takes root and you decide to go for what you want with more determination.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You can see where to focus your attention during Mercury retrograde. With your ruling planet working nicely with stern and stable Saturn, this is where you feel grounded, supported, and capable.

You may not have all that you need to start a project or begin a new journey, but things will come. As your confidence grows, you'll feel much stronger too.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's still too hard to tell if a monetary situation will work out the way that you hope for it to do for you. With the Sun being so close to Venus, efforts can feel as though they are for nothing.

However, if your plans are mapped out well and you have a strategy in place, you may see the results reveal themselves nicely once the Venus Sun conjunction breaks next week.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You have great stamina today, especially when it comes to work-related tasks. You are able to beat your competion.

If are striving for a new position, want a raise or hope to impress the team with your efforts, it's a great day for you to shine.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

There is still some instability taking place in your life, and you may notice that despite all the chaos opportunity and luck grow.

You are right where you need to be, Sagittarius, and soon things are going to fall into your lap in a way that you want them to.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today, what you see is what you get. You will want to focus on the facts and avoid becoming overly attached to how things turn out.

Today strive to do the best that you can. You may not complete everything you hoped to, and there is always tomorrow.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You enjoy a little bit of excitement, but today you cling to what is familiar.

You may prefer the predictable over a shiny adventure that only gives you short-term pleasure and a handful of memories.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The future awaits, Pisces. Your dreams may be in overdrive today as Neptune speaks with Pluto. These dreams are vivid and memorable to help you see what the possibilities are.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.