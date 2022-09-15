Welcome to each zodiac sign’s weekly horoscope for September 18 - 25, 2022. This week brings us a few short and sweet lessons.

It doesn't appear that anyone is going to suffer too, too much during this week, but the lessons that will be provided will be those we need to pay close attention to.

This week's transits are, once again, tricky in how they play together.

We may find ourselves in what we think are wonderful opportunities, only to find out later that we're so far off course that we can't possibly work with the condition of the opportunity we've been handed.

We have a lot of lunar transits that may bring out our hyper-sensitive side; don't be surprised if suddenly, out of nowhere, you find yourself thinking of a past love, or some situation that you've glorified simply because it no longer exists.

We also have a few Pluto events which, when working together with lunar movements cause us to feel depressed or lonely.

We will be changing Sun Signs this week, as we go from Virgo to Libra — a zodiac sign that oftentimes has us feeling more clear-headed than usual. Whatever comes our way during this week is not anything anyone here can't deal with.

It's all just par for the course of life and the change of seasons, and with the many Mars and Aries influences that we'll see, we can know that we'll survive and thrive. There's nothing we can't handle, so let's get to it, signs.

Each zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for September 18 - 25, 2022.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

This week brings you an opportunity that looks better than it actually is. You may even think you can do more than you think with it, but the entire week is going to be about 'biting off more than you can chew' or rather, you, believing in something that ultimately lets you down, big time.

While it's not a huge thing, it's still enough for you to want to back off of it, as its promise of success will soon become known for the only thing it can promise: lack of results and impatience.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Every now and then we have a set of transits that remind us of something that we shouldn't have done. In your case, Taurus, you made a mistake last week and it will be during this week that you reap the rewards of that bad move.

The only real obvious thing that's going to happen to you this week is that you'll understand to never do such a thing again, whatever that 'thing' was. On the other hand, you can pat yourself on the back for being courageous enough to have taken whatever chance you took, no matter what the outcome turned out to be.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You'll be feeling good this week, and you might even spend some of your hard-earned downtime going over some of your achievements, in recent times.

You may hate to admit it, but your love life is going strong, and the reason you don't like looking too closely at something like that is that you don't want to see the flaws.

You know yourself too well and you know that if you spend too much time being 'happy' about your love life, you'll eventually uncover all that you believe may be wrong with it.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You may just want to sit back and enjoy all the good that is coming your way this week, Cancer, as it appears to be one of those 'positive' energy' weeks for you, especially in terms of love and family.

While there's no real plan for getting together with others, there may be a different kind of gathering going on could be through video conference or simply on the phone. However the communication comes, it will bring you joy and the feeling of security. You are greatly loved.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You'd be best to put on that brave face and just bite the bullet this week as it seems that you are about to be handed a huge rejection.

This could be work-related, so your love life is safe, however, you need to brace yourself for something you didn't expect: the rejection of your idea and the lack of need for your presence in someone else's life meaning work. If you've been considering a new job, this might be a good time to start sending out resumes.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You don't like spending too much time alone, although, you enjoy the bits and pieces of it when you can get it. This week will bring you more time alone than you're willing to be happy with, and that might make you feel either isolated or lonely.

Circumstances put you in the position of having to stay by yourself for a few days, and that's not something you appreciate. This is when your mind gets antsy and you start to fantasize about horror-movie scenarios. Don't be too dramatic, though, it's only you catching your reflection in the mirror. Alone is good.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Once again, you're being warned against overspending and careless purchasing. This week comes with that same warning, as the stars see you drooling over merchandise that you feel you simply have to buy or you'll go out of your mind.

You are competitive in this regard; you don't want others to have what you have. While this makes you a collector of unique items, you still need to back off and take an honest look at what's in your bank account. Can you really do this?

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

This week marks the end of a project that you've been working on. Knowing that you've just hit the completion point makes you feel very satisfied; you are proud of yourself for being able to handle such a rough responsibility, and yet, look at your work, Scorpio: it's flawless and everyone around you agrees.

You can finally wipe your hands off, stand back and just gaze at the good thing you've worked so hard to complete. It is now done, and it shortly will be time for you to move on to the next masterpiece.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Generally, when things come out of your mouth, they are confident and knowledgeable, if not a little too bold and blurted. Still, you do know how to get things done, and that also means you know how to say no to that which will either mess the project up or simply stand in your way.

This week has you making a very important decision, one that you will say a gigantic NO to. This isn't impulsive, nor has this idea just come up; this has been an ongoing question for you, and during the week, you will come up with the ultimate answer: No.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

It's business as usual for you, Capricorn, and oddly enough, this is always where you take your refuge; work, this week, feels more like home than home does.

You are always 'at home' when you're immersed in your job, and you feel better being away from home during this week, as the home front feels a bit like a minefield.

You'd rather concentrate on making and saving money than you would on thinking about your partner, at home, who seems to be waiting for you for the purpose of annoying you. Every day is the same which is why you choose work as your stop of choice.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You may find yourself saying, "it's OK, it's going to be OK" many times during this week as all hell is about to break loose at Casa Aquarius. One thing to keep in mind: none of this travels into next week, but while you're here, you are going to have to deal with a few extremely unpleasant hassles this week.

What you thought was done and over with still calls you to action; you're really starting to feel put upon, and yet, you're the only person who can take care of this business. If you don't nip it in the bud, everything will fall apart. Get on it, Aquarius.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You bring nothing but sunshine and happy days, even though your family seems to be a bunch of selfish ingrates who see yourself as their personal servant. You try, Pisces, you really do, and nobody does a better job than you when it comes to making everyone happy.

Alas, this week makes your people-pleasing job a bit rough as everyone you deal with seems to be stuck in 'brat mode' and it seems that they've all gotten used to being catered to by you. And as we all know, you can much a Pisces just too far before they snap, and unfortunately, they're going to push you all the way there.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.