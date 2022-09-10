The 4 Zodiac Signs Who Fall Out Of Love & End Relationships The Week Of September 12 - 18, 2022

Four zodiac signs fall out of love and end relationships the week of September 12 - 18, 2022.

This week brings in the first wave of Mercury's energy while it is retrograde.

This can make you rethink all sorts of decisions, including the ones about your relationship.

For many zodiac signs this week, the relationships that will end are those in which you were unable to truly be yourself.

Whether it was because you had outgrown them or simply began them when you were at a different place in life, you are coming to the realization that it is okay if a relationship ends because it means that you were able to grow and even heal.

Conversations will be important this week as Mercury is retrograde right now in Virgo, which also means seeing details or truths you had previously missed will be a part of the scenario.

It is okay to mourn a relationship ending or transitioning. Still, focusing on the growth it means, and the joy it will bring makes the biggest difference.

Hanging onto something just because you are afraid to set it down has been holding you back from accomplishing those big dreams and being genuinely happy.

Allow yourself the beginning you have been dreaming of by finally accepting that an ending is here.

Four zodiac signs who fall out of love and end relationships the week of September 12 - 18, 2022:

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

This is an interesting week ahead for you as you fall into that unique and rare position of having things improve in your relationship or completely fall apart for you.

Part of this is the Full Moon in Pisces energy that kicked off last week, bringing things in your home and family environment to a head. This could be either a live-in situation or even a marriage. The growth you have been doing has led you here for some time, ultimately causing the likely break within your relationship.

It could also be that there is an ex or past lover you have still allowed to take up space in your heart or even life that you will be permanently separating from this week, allowing you to improve another relationship in your life.

As much as no one ever wants an ending in love, this week, whatever does end will ultimately be what creates more space in your life for what it is you genuinely want and need.

If your existing relationship ends this week due to that Last Quarter Moon in Gemini, then it will feel like it sets you free into a new chapter of yourself. Wonderful things are on the horizon, Sagittarius, so remember that not every ending is something that needs to be mourned.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The Last Quarter Moon this week brings up some themes about whether you can be your true and complete self within your relationship. It is likely that this is something you have held onto for some time and is yours that you are carrying rather than anything that specifically has to do with your current partner.

This would serve you well to remember, but it also does not mean that you are not headed for a reorganization in the love department.

Because this idea of not being able to be your true self is something you have allowed to affect your decisions, you have likely chosen partners based on this because you do not know anything different.

Try to understand that to heal your relationships, you will first need to heal yourself. Not only is the Moon in your zodiac sign this week bringing a sense of completion to some deep emotions, but Venus in Virgo is activating your home life.

As it aligns with Uranus in Taurus, someone could be moving out, even if that is you. Remember that right now, it is important to reflect on what you are learning so that no matter what happens, you can be sure that patterns are no longer repeating.

3. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

With Mars your ruling planet in Gemini for the next seven months, now in its pre-shadow phase before it turns retrograde in October, you are just looking for a fight. Everything you have been holding in or not talking about is suddenly on the tip of your tongue, ready to come out.

As much as this explosive temper may not seem like it is making things any easier for you, it also may be the only way that anything profoundly changes for you. This will be an energy that sticks around for a while, so you are learning first what is making you so angry and then allowing yourself to express your thoughts and feelings instead of trying to shut them away inside you. Is the way through this. This week there is a lot of energy around what you value and your own health.

You cannot blame someone else or a relationship for how you treat yourself or live your life; however, you also have to realize that you may not be able to become who you now know you want to be in your current connection.

Instead of seeing how long you can go before being forced to make a change, try instead to take control, to lead. You will see that it is much better to make things happen rather than just dealing with the follow-out from them happening.

4. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Uranus in your sign has been stirring up all sorts of trouble, even though it is growing. This affects your sense of self, beliefs about life, and who you are. As great as it is to grow, when you grow out of who you were, it means that everything around you has to change, including your relationships.

This week, Uranus in Taurus aligns with Saturn in Aquarius and Venus in Virgo, making you understand that love has limits. This applies to what a relationship can grow into and how much of yourself you can sacrifice to keep it going.

Embrace your own growth this week and recognize that no matter what you do, you cannot ultimately save something meant to end. The ending is a part of the growth cycle, and the more you can embrace that, the more you can get through the ending this week and onto what is truly meant for you.

You can be kind this week but putting yourself first is a priority because you cannot keep participating in relationships that lack the reciprocal energy you need or even distract yourself from what you need to focus on. The time has come for you to finally choose yourself.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.