The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, September 10, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Sep 09, 2022
For Saturday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on September 10, 2022.
What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, September 10, 2022:
Aries
Is it time to talk about marriage, Aries? You may be ready to let go of your fears that love will lead you to hurt in the future. Perhaps tying the knot to say, "I do" is not so far from your dreams after all.
Taurus
Taurus, you are stubborn but for today you may be ready to compromise. Love has a funny effect on you and it softens your heart in unexpected ways.
Gemini
Gemini, you are honest, but sometimes you hold back your feelings. Today, you allow yourself the chance to be open and honest about what you want and what you hope to have with someone special.
Cancer
You are ready for unconditional love, Cancer, and for you, this may mean it's time to buy the pet of your dreams. You are ready to give your heart away without fear to a furry friend who will return your unconditional love.
Leo
Love does not always come packaged in the way we had hoped. You may be having second thoughts about a relationship. But, perhaps imperfect is perfect for you.
Virgo
Virgo, when it comes to staying with someone, you have to make a wise decision. Take in all the facts. Are they giving you back the same energy you give to them?
Libra
Libra, things move forward in the way that they are meant to be. Why rush love? Give yourself time to enjoy what you have now.
Scorpio
Scorpio, someone has to take the first step. You may be unsure what the other person thinks about you and the status of your relationship. Don't be afraid to ask and see where things stand.
Sagittarius
Sagittarius, look deeper into your heart. You may love your independence, but it's also nice to be wanted and loved. Perhaps there is a happy medium where you can have a bit of both without losing your freedom.
Capricorn
Capricorn, love does require a bit of confidence. When you know who you are and have found self-love, you are able to give of yourself without fear.
Aquarius
Aquarius, you are an open book. You are optimistic about what your future holds in this romance. For now, this is a wonderful place to build a relationship that lasts.
Pisces
Pisces, this is such a special time. You are at a place where your fertility is up. You may be able to conceive the child of your dreams. If you're ready to expand your family, this may be the night to try.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.