The 3 Zodiac Signs With Great Weekly Horoscopes, September 5 - 11, 2022

When we think about having a 'great' week, many of us instantly default to the idea of love. If our loved ones are in good shape, then all is well in our worlds.

This week just happens to have a very loving lineup of transits, but beware, this is also the week that ushers in a three-week retrograde, starting on September 9th, and yes, it's a Mercury retrograde you've been warned.

Let's not think about it for now, however, as it will do what it will do when it's here. For now, let's concentrate on all the lovely little things that may just happen, in love, for us, during the week of September 4 - 11, 2022.

We're starting the week out right, with an optimistic outlook on love created by Moon trine Venus—always a helper in that department. We glide through the week on the wings of Moon sextile Jupiter, dive into the retrograde, and slide into a big, beautiful full Moon in Pisces.

What we're looking at is a week of love that seems to keep on growing. This is the week where our love lives feel powerful, and we who are in partnerships feel like we are power couples. We are The Illuminati or, at least we are in our minds.

As we power on through to the Full Moon, we feel the possibility throughout the week for more growth, better communication and happier home life. That we're heading toward a Pisces full Moon says it all: no drama, happy home, feelings of security this is the plan.

We're not arguing senselessly this week, in fact, we take it upon ourselves to speak kindly and to think before we speak. We go about this week with intelligence and compassion. And for certain zodiac signs, this week promises to be one worthy of greatness.

Three zodiac signs with great weekly horoscopes starting September 5 - 11, 2022.

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

This week will have you feeling very enthusiastic about certain things to come. You are looking forward to changing, and you see that between the upcoming Fall season and the new love in your life, things look promising.

Now, if you could only believe it to your core. While everything feels possible, you'll want to tone down your self-doubt and just ride this big wave out, as it is meant for your own good. This week will show you the stumbling blocks ahead of time so that you can avoid getting into things that don't require your presence.

Mercury retrograde doesn't kick in for you until much later on in its passage, so you'll get to accomplish most of what you set out for this week. In love, you'll either be seeing someone new or renewing your vows with someone you are already with. Quick thinking and kind words will be your best tools for the week's work. Enjoy what you have, and cherish the good days as they come.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

This week has you feeling grateful, mostly because the events of weeks prior have left you drained and perhaps even a little depressed. You feel like you've finally shaken off the doldrums and the negativity of past experience, and your timing couldn't be better, Aquarius.

This week has much in store for you, and it all seems to be pushing you towards healing, which is exactly what you've been needing. In love, you'll hear from someone you care about during the week, and whatever gap in the communication you experienced with them will suddenly feel as though it no longer exists.

You have let too many problems get in your way, and what's happened is that you've stopped seeing how you are responsible for what happens. You've been in zombie mode, and this week jump-starts you back to life. You will feel humbled and appreciative for getting this second chance.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

This week has you experiencing new love, and the newness here isn't specifically about a 'new' person. It could be a new outlook that you adopt with your old partner, and it's one that feels very inspiring and free.

This week has you and this person coming to terms with what has been wrong in your relationship, and now, you're both willing, to be honest, and working on your relationship.

You have spent so much time building what you have that it would be a senseless shame to just let it fall apart for someone else, as you, being a Pisces, really aren't into failure, especially when it comes to your love life.

As the Mercury retrograde approaches, you might be tempted to go back to your old ways, but your new knowledge won't let you. This week has you experiencing what it's like when knowledge and wisdom officially kick in. You are smart and worthy of love.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.