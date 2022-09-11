The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, September 12, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Sep 11, 2022
For Monday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on September 12, 2022.
What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Monday, September 12, 2022:
Aries
When you love someone, it's normal to worry about them when you're not together. Even though your heart wants to protect them and be there at all times, it's through those moments of distance that you can grow together even stronger than before.
Taurus
It's so nice to express a natural curiosity about your partner, Taurus. Your significant other will enjoy your attention and how well you listen to their problems with a sincere desire to understand who they are as a person.
Gemini
Gemini, aim to be best friends with your mate. It's wonderful to have romantic love in your life, but it's even better when what you have is rooted in friendship.
Cancer
Cancer, when you're in love with someone it's so easy to decide what you want. Your heart decides for you!
Leo
The right person in your life can give you so much confidence. You feel like you have someone by your side cheering you forward. And, you are that person to someone who needed your love in their life.
Virgo
Virgo, when your heart speaks it is so important to listen to what it is saying. Your inner voice is pure and there to guide you when self-doubt creeps in and you're unsure what to think or what to do next.
Libra
Libra, when love is real you don't have to rush it. You can take your time and let the feelings reveal themselves. Love grows when there is no fear, and you were made to love fearlessly.
Scorpio
You deserve all the happiness in love, Scorpio. Count all your blessings, and think of ways to say no to things that don't bring you joy. Say yes to the things that do.
Sagittarius
Sagittarius, work together as a team. Even if you have to take time to be apart, that's a team effort as well. Be in agreement while you both get in your me time.
Capricorn
Capricorn, your soulmate is coming into your life soon. You will meet many loves who feel like a soulmate, but they are stepping stones to the one you are going to be with for your lifetime.
Aquarius
Aquarius, be transparent about your feelings. You are a deep-thinking person, and your emotions help you to understand what it is you want and need.
Pisces
Pisces, let go of the past to embrace this moment. When you stop looking back at what you used to have, you can see what you can have right now.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.